JOHNSON CITY — Welcome back, Ledarrius Brewer.
Brewer returned to the East Tennessee State lineup like he had never left, scoring 23 points and helping the Bucs break the school record for 3-point shooting in a 92-81 victory over a feisty VMI team in a Southern Conference basketball game Monday night at Freedom Hall.
ETSU went 16-for-30 from 3-point range. The 16 makes eclipsed the previous mark of 15, reached numerous times.
Brewer, who missed Saturday’s loss at Furman because of COVID-19 protocols, made 5 of 10 3-point attempts. The junior guard who played two seasons at Southeastern Louisiana before transferring to ETSU is three points away from reaching 1,000 for his career.
“I feel pretty good, especially when we’re running the offense that fluidly so that everybody can get shots,” said Brewer, who has been spending time running the point.
ETSU (7-5, 3-1) also got 19 points and 14 rebounds from Damari Monsanto, 18 points and six assists from David Sloan and 15 points from Serrel Smith, who had his third consecutive double-figure scoring game. Sloan equalled his career high in scoring.
ETSU broke the school record on a shot by Monsanto, who made 3 of 7 from long range.
“It’s very contagious,” Monsanto said. “You can’t leave a man open. If you hit one, everybody's got to hit one now.”
VMI (7-7, 2-3) came in as one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the country, but the Bucs outscored the Keydets 48-33 from beyond the arc.
“We talked about spacing and I thought we did a good job trying to get our shooters out there wide,” ETSU coach Jason Shay said. “David is good in a pick-and-roll situation. He’s really good at finding the open man.”
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Bucs led by as many as nine in the first half but never could pull away from VMI, which hit 6 of 11 from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes. ETSU made 7 of 16 and led 39-36 at halftime.
VMI grabbed the lead for the first time at 41-39 on a 3 by Greg Parham, who scored 27 points.
The score was tied at 53 when ETSU began to pull away after Sloan pulled a fast one on the Keydets. Preparing to throw in an inbound pass under the basket, he bounced the ball off a VMI player’s back, gathered it and made the uncontested layup. That play started a 10-2 run and the Bucs never trailed again, although a lead that had reached 15 in the second half dwindled to seven in the final two minutes.
SOMETHING’S BREWING
Brewer didn’t wait long to make his presence felt. A minute into the game, he swished a short jumper. Twenty-four seconds later, he scored again.
Even when he missed, good things happened. When Brewer’s 3-pointer was off the mark, Silas Adheke got the rebound and fed Monsanto for a 3-pointer.
ETSU led 9-0 before VMI had even attempted a shot, and moments later Brewer made it 12-3 when he hit from long range.
Brewer had 15 points in the first 11 minutes before he was given a rest.
“He got us off to a really good start,” Shay said. “It helps that he was fresh, but he did get tired and finally asked to come out of the game a couple of times. He was sharp early and that gave us confidence.”
BY THE NUMBERS
ETSU shot 57% overall and outrebounded VMI 37-22. The Keydets made 20 of 24 free-throw attempts. ETSU got to the line 12 times and made 10.
Jake Stephens had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Keydets, who dropped to 0-6 on the road. Kamdyn Curfman and Trey Bonham each added 13. Parham went 5 of 10 from 3-point range.
UP NEXT
The Bucs travel to Western Carolina on Wednesday for a 4 p.m. game. The big rematch with Furman is set for Saturday at 4 p.m. at Freedom Hall.