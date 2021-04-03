There’s still hope for a Southern Conference football championship for East Tennessee State.
Quay Holmes rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns, the ETSU defense dominated the fourth quarter and the Bucs handed 10th-ranked VMI its first loss of the season, 24-20 on Saturday in Lexington, Virginia.
The Keydets (5-1 SoCon) would have clinched the championship and the league’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs with a win. They can still win it all by beating The Citadel on April 17.
ETSU (4-1) plays Mercer next Saturday and needs a win to stay alive in the race. The Bucs’ final regular-season game was canceled when Chattanooga opted out of the rest of the season, so they also need VMI to lose its final game. Should both teams win, VMI would get the title.
“The locker rooms at home are fun, but when you do it on the road, it may be a little bit more fun,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said. “We went on the road and found a way to win. That’s two big road wins for us this year.”
Holmes was forced into extensive action because of an injury to running mate Jacob Saylors, and he was up to the task. The junior, who ranks third on ETSU’s career rushing list, had 29 carries and two of his runs gave the Bucs their first two fourth-down conversions of the season. His touchdown runs of 1 and 4 yards were the difference.
Holmes also had 158 yards on five kickoff returns.
“I was pretty ready for it,” he said. “I’m built for games like this. I should be able to play a whole game and I’m glad the coaches trust and believe in me.”
Holmes’ heroics set the stage for the ETSU defense to steal the show down the stretch.
With the Bucs clinging to a 24-20 lead in the fourth quarter, VMI moved to their 28-yard line and had a first down. Rodney Wright and Jalen Porter sacked Keydets quarterback Seth Morgan on back-to-back plays. The second one came on fourth-and-17 and gave the Bucs the ball at their own 44 with nine minutes left.
After Brock Landis, making his second start at quarterback for ETSU, threw an interception, the Bucs held and forced a punt.
The Keydets got the ball back one more time and moved to the ETSU 35, where they faced fourth-and-5. Morgan completed a pass to his favorite target, Jakob Herres, for an apparent first down. ETSU’s Tyree Robinson stripped the ball, however, and Karon Delince recovered for the Bucs with 58 seconds left.
ETSU ran out the clock.
“We’ve been practicing hard,” Robinson said. “It felt good. Everybody was excited.”
VMI NUMBERS
VMI jumped out to a 10-0 lead in a game that saw three lead changes. Morgan, starting in place of injured all-conference quarterback Reece Udinski, completed 36 of 46 passes for 315 yards. He was intercepted once and had a 2-yard touchdown to run to start the scoring.
Herres had eight catches for 108 yards, including four for 72 on the game’s first drive.
Grant Swinehart added a touchdown run and Jerry Rice kicked two field goals for the Keydets, who are seeking their first SoCon title since 1977.
Stone Snyder sacked Landis twice.
BUCS NUMBERS
Landis completed 11 of 27 passes for 148 yards, and his perfectly placed 9-yard touchdown pass to Will Huzzie gave the Bucs their first lead of the day at 17-13. It was the first touchdown pass in an ETSU uniform for Landis, a junior-college transfer who threw for 42 touchdowns in two seasons at Blinn College in Texas.
Will Huzzie had five receptions for 83 yards.
Tyler Keltner kicked a 27-yard field goal but missed from 35 yards out.
Alijah Huzzie had 13 tackles and an interception. Donovan Manuel returned to the lineup to make 10 tackles.
“All wins are good wins,” Sanders said. “I don’t care who you play. I don’t care what the records are or anything else. The fact that they were undefeated coming into this game and to come up here and beat them makes it special.”
UP NEXT
ETSU’s game at Mercer will start at 6 p.m.
VMI has a bye week leading up to its big home game against The Citadel, which rallied to beat Wofford on Saturday.