BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Chalk this one up to learning how to win.
All five East Tennessee State starters scored in double figures Saturday and the Bucs pulled out an 88-85 victory over Samford in a Southern Conference men's basketball game at the Pete Hannah Center.
ETSU had to withstand a last-second 3-point shot from Samford’s Cooper Kaise, but the ball bounced off the rim at the buzzer and the Bucs escaped with their 12th consecutive victory over the Bulldogs.
ETSU has 16 wins over Samford in 17 meetings.
David Sloan, who had 12 points and 10 assists for the Bucs, had a chance to ice the victory but missed a free throw with four seconds left to give the Bulldogs the chance to tie. Sloan has had 10 assists in two of the Bucs’ past three games.
“He’s doing everything I ask him to do on the offensive end and he’s getting better defensively,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “I thought he was the difference. It is hard as hell at this level to go get 12 points and 10 assists when you’re being pressed all night.”
Jordan King led the Bucs (11-8, 3-3) with 19 points, making 5 of 10 from 3-point range. Ledarrius Brewer scored 17 points, Ty Brewer had 15 and Jaden Seymour added 10. Ty Brewer also had nine rebounds.
ETSU was in a similar position in its last game. The Bucs led much of the night against Furman but bowed in the final three minutes. This time, the Bucs made the plays down the stretch.
The last scenario was set up by Charlie Weber's dunk off a Sloan miss that put ETSU up 85-79 with 51 seconds left.
Ques Glover, Samford's leading scorer, then made a layup and was fouled. His free throw cut the Bucs’ lead to 85-82.
After a turnover, Samford (11-6, 1-4) climbed closer with a layup by Wesley Cardet. King then made both ends of a 1-and-1 to put the Bucs up 87-84.
Instead of letting Samford try a tying 3-pointer, ETSU fouled to put the Bulldogs on the line. Glover made the first free throw but missed the second, leaving the Bucs up 87-85. Sloan grabbed the rebound and was fouled, setting up his final free throw.
Campbell and Dye each scored 20 points to lead the Bulldogs. Cardet added 15 and Glover got 12 on 4-of-15 shooting. Kaifes finished with 10.
The Bucs return home to start a three-game homestand Wednesday night when Mercer visits Freedom Hall.