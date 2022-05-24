JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s Tommy Barth doubled up when the Southern Conference announced its postseason baseball awards Tuesday.

In addition to making the all-conference first team, Barth was named the freshman of the year.

Barth went on a 22-game hitting streak during the regular season and leads the Bucs (30-20) with a .372 batting average entering the SoCon Tournament. He also has team highs with 71 hits, 23 walks, four triples and a .435 on-base percentage.

ETSU shortstop Ashton King, designated hitter Noah Webb and first baseman Bryce Hodge made the All-SoCon second team and pitcher Andrew Ronne joined Barth on the all-freshman squad.

King has a team-high 22 doubles, which is second in the conference and 15th nationally.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Webb has hit 11 home runs and driven in a team-best 49 runs.

Ronne posted a 5-0 record coming out of the bullpen.

The fifth-seeded Bucs begin tournament play Wednesday at 9 a.m. against No. 8 seed The Citadel at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina. The game is to be shown on ESPN+.

Zach Kirby (3-3, 3.33 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound for ETSU, which took two of three from the Bulldogs in their regular season-closing series.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video