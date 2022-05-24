JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s Tommy Barth doubled up when the Southern Conference announced its postseason baseball awards Tuesday.
In addition to making the all-conference first team, Barth was named the freshman of the year.
Barth went on a 22-game hitting streak during the regular season and leads the Bucs (30-20) with a .372 batting average entering the SoCon Tournament. He also has team highs with 71 hits, 23 walks, four triples and a .435 on-base percentage.
ETSU shortstop Ashton King, designated hitter Noah Webb and first baseman Bryce Hodge made the All-SoCon second team and pitcher Andrew Ronne joined Barth on the all-freshman squad.
King has a team-high 22 doubles, which is second in the conference and 15th nationally.
Webb has hit 11 home runs and driven in a team-best 49 runs.
Ronne posted a 5-0 record coming out of the bullpen.
The fifth-seeded Bucs begin tournament play Wednesday at 9 a.m. against No. 8 seed The Citadel at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina. The game is to be shown on ESPN+.
Zach Kirby (3-3, 3.33 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound for ETSU, which took two of three from the Bulldogs in their regular season-closing series.