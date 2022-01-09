JOHNSON CITY — Halfway through a four-game stretch that could set the tone for the rest of the season, the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team is at a crossroads.
The Bucs welcome Western Carolina to Freedom Hall on Monday at 7 p.m. and, coming off a loss, they’re eager to be back onto the court.
“I think it’s a great feeling just to come back out here and play after a loss, basically like going out for blood, playing hard,” Bucs point guard David Sloan said. “Just having that chip on your shoulder after a loss. I feel we’ll be ready to play Monday, just with more energy.”
Saturday’s 68-57 Southern Conference loss to Wofford was the second defeat at home for the Bucs (9-7, 1-2).
ETSU has had more success against Western Carolina than against any other team in recent years. The Bucs have won the past 13 meetings and 30 of the last 31.
The Bucs’ stretch of four games in eight days continues Wednesday night when they travel to Furman.
SCOUTING WCU
The Catamounts (7-8, 1-1) beat The Citadel in overtime before losing to Samford by 25 points in their most recent game.
Western Carolina was forced to postpone two games because of coronavirus issues. Monday night’s matchup is one of the makeup dates.
Nicholas Robinson, a 6-foot-6 grad transfer from Valparaiso, averages 15.3 points and 7.2 rebounds to lead the Catamounts in both categories.
Travion McCray averages 11.3 points per game, but he hasn’t played since getting 20 in a loss to Georgia on Dec. 20.
The Catamounts are tied for fourth nationally in 3-pointers per game at 11.6.
Former Wake Forest star Justin Gray is in his first year as Western Carolina’s coach.
“They have good players,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “If we don’t play well, we’ll get beat.
“Every game on our schedule, if we don’t play well, no matter who we’re playing against in the SoCon, we’ll get beat.”
ETSU BY THE NUMBERS
Sloan’s 20-point effort against Wofford propelled him into the team scoring lead at 12.6 points per game.
Ledarrius Brewer is next at 12.6. Jordan King is third at 11.6.