JOHNSON CITY — Randy Sanders emphasized quality over quantity Wednesday as East Tennessee State’s football team announced its latest signing class.
Counting early signees and transfers, the Bucs added eight players — including local standouts, running back Charlie Cole and defensive end Austin Lewis, to their roster.
“We have a really small senior class to start with,” Sanders said. “I knew it was going to be a small signing class, but with everyone getting a year of eligibility back and kind of the way COVID has happened and the way the recruiting calendar is now, it probably turned into a little smaller signing day than I anticipated a month ago.”
ETSU addressed needs on the defensive line, where it has to replace the likes of Nasir Player and Jason Maduafokwa by signing two Division I transfers and a junior-college player. The Bucs also signed an offensive lineman who started his career at the ultra-successful North Dakota State program and a wide receiver who caught 28 touchdown passes in high school last year to set a Georgia state record.
Unlike previous years, the signing period will stay open until Aug. 1 and Sanders says he’s pretty sure ETSU isn’t done yet.
“The sense of urgency to get it done today is not as definitive that it really has to be done today,” Sanders said. “There’s a number of players out there that I think were holding out, waiting to see if they get a Group of Five offer. You know some teams had been flirting with them. I want to make sure if it didn’t happen for them, we were going to have some spots for them.”
One thing that truly felt different on signing day was the fact that Sanders and the team had to go practice and hold meetings. The Bucs are in their second week of preseason camp. “Spring” season starts on Feb. 20.
“It’s a totally new adventure,” Sanders said.
As for the local guys, Cole will be eligible to play right away while Lewis won’t because he played for Liberty last fall. Lewis will be allowed to start playing in the coming fall season.
“As I’ve always said, we’ll go wherever we have to go to get what we need,” Sanders said. “But if we can get what we need close by, that helps. It’s a good thing when if they miss class we can call their mom and their mom will come over here and get on them so we’re not the ones that always have to do it. It’s nice to have local guys.”
THE SIGNING CLASS
Charlie Cole, RB, 6-2, 250, Gray — Originally committed to play at Army before deciding to come home. At Daniel Boone, the backfield bruiser rushed for 1,854 yards before missing most of his senior year with a broken arm.
Timmy Dorsey, DL, 6-0, 290, Oakland, Calif. — Comes to ETSU from Laney College, where he appeared on the Netflix program “Last Chance U.” Expected to plug the middle of the Bucs’ defense.
Austin Lewis, DE, 6-6, 270, Jonesborough — The former David Crockett standout has transferred from Liberty, where he was a freshman All-American and finished his career with 67 tackles and five sacks. He won’t be eligible to play this spring because he played for Liberty in the fall but will have two years remaining.
Juwan Ross, DL, 6-2, 265 Daytona Beach, Fla. — Transferred from Old Dominion, where he appeared in eight games and had 52 tackles, including 12.5 for loss, and 4.5 sacks. Old Dominion didn’t play in the fall, so he can play this spring for the Bucs.
Joe Schreiber, OL, 6-3, 295, Chanhassen, Minn. — Played one year at North Dakota State, which has won eight of the last nine FCS national championships. Comes to ETSU from Western Community College.
Zion Alexander, DB, 5-10, 175, Norcross, Ga. — Had 901 all-purpose yards, one interception and 54 tackles as a high school senior.
Jacoby Leatherwood, LB, 6-1, 215, Nashville — Comes from East Nashville High School.
Adriel Clark, WR, 6-4, 200, Suwanee, Ga. — Had a state-record 28 touchdown receptions and 1,558 yards as a senior. Step-brother Carl Lawson, a defensive end, has played three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.