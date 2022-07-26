That collective sigh of relief coming out of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center came from the Bucketneers as a group of former East Tennessee State players advanced to the third round of The Basketball Tournament with an 83-80 victory over War Ready despite blowing almost all of a 16-point lead down the stretch.
Bo Hodges’ tip-in won the game for the Bucketneers, who were up big late in the third quarter before War Ready came storming back. The Auburn alums went on an 11-0 run and suddenly, it was a 75-71 game with four minutes left.
That’s how it stood at the first whistle inside the four-minute mark, when the Elam Ending went into effect. Eight points are added to the leading team’s total, making the target score. The game clock was turned off and the first team to 83 was going to win.
Hodges scored four of his six points in the timeless portion, including making the winning basket for the second game in a row.
“I am excited we got the win,” Bucketneers coach Joe Hugley said. “We have a resilient group of guys that truly care for each other.”
With the Bucketneers leading 81-80 and needing two points to win, Isaac Banks missed inside and Hodges tipped it in to send the team to the West Virginia Regional final for the second year in a row.
Jalen Riley led the Bucketneers with 14 points. T.J. Cromer, Desonta Bradford and Jordan Bowden, a former Tennessee player, added 13 apiece.
Antonio Hester had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead War Ready, which was eliminated by the Bucketneers for the second year in a row.
The Bucketneers will play the winner of Herd That (Marshall alums) and Best Virginia (West Virginia alums) in the regional championship on Wednesday night. The winner goes to the quarterfinals in Dayton, Ohio.
Banks came out hot, scoring the first seven points for his team as the Bucketneers grabbed a 24-16 lead after one quarter. Banks made the pass of the night as well, throwing up an alley-oop pass on a breakaway to Bowden, who finished it off with an authoritative dunk.
The Bucketneers led 44-33 at halftime, in part, because they turned the ball over only twice despite the frenetic pace. War Ready had zero points off turnovers in the first two quarters while the former Bucs had 10.
Taking care of the ball became a problem for the Bucketneers, who committed five miscues in less than three minutes during War Ready’s comeback. War Ready outscored the Bucketneers 29-18 in the fourth quarter to make it more exciting than the former Bucs would have liked.
“I would like it if we kept our composure more down the stretch,” Hugley said. “We can’t give up 29 points in the fourth quarter if we want to win this thing, but this tournament is all about surviving and advancing. And we did that so I’m happy and ready to win this thing tomorrow.”
