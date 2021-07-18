Tray Boyd never got to play in the NCAA Tournament, but the former East Tennessee State basketball star took matters in his own hands on Sunday.
Boyd scored 21 points as the Bucketneers — a team made up mostly of former ETSU players — beat a group of Auburn alumni 77-50 in the first round of The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team winner-take-all tournament being held around the country.
“It feels good. We’re going to enjoy it and get ready for the next one tomorrow,” said Boyd, who was on the 30-4 ETSU team that won the Southern Conference and had its dreams ended when the NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.
The winning team of the tournament will claim the $1 million prize.
The Bucketneers are playing in the West Virginia Regional at Charleston Coliseum.
Boyd made 8 of 12 shots, going 5 of 6 from 3-point range, as the Bucketneers rolled past the team that was seeded fifth in the West Virginia Regional. The ETSU team, which was seeded 12th, also got 15 points from Tevin Glass.
Justin Tuoyo, a former Chattanooga player, had 14 points for the Bucketneers. He was 3 of 4 on 3-pointers. Tuoyo also led the team with eight rebounds and added three assists and two blocked shots.
“I’m excited for these guys,” said Bucketneers coach Joe Hugley, who is the director of player relations under head coach Steve Forbes at Wake Forest. “They were ready and locked in on both ends of the floor. I told them to enjoy today and be ready to win the day tomorrow.”
The Bucketneers had little time to enjoy the victory. They play again Monday against fourth-seeded Armored Athletic, which beat HBC United 88-52. The game is set for 2 p.m. and will stream on ESPN3.
Laron Smith led War Ready with 12 points. Danjel Purifoy had 10.
The Bucketneers held their opponent to 30% shooting and forced 15 turnovers.
“We have a lot of guys who can play great defense,” Tuoyo said. “Everybody stepped up.”
Desonta Bradford, the 2018 Southern Conference player of the year, had seven assists and seven rebounds.