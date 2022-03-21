KNOXVILLE — A visit to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame drove home to Belmont what Tennessee means to the game, especially in March.
The chance for the Bruins’ first Sweet 16 appearance makes it much easier to focus on the task at hand rather than the Lady Vols’ history.
“I know we’re not going to be scared of these guys,” Belmont coach Bart Brooks said. “We’re going to come out and come out swinging.”
The 12th-seeded Bruins (23-7) play fourth-seeded and 18th-ranked Tennessee (24-8) in the second round on Monday night. The winner of the in-state showdown will play top-seeded Louisville, a 68-59 winner Sunday night over Gonzaga, on Saturday in Wichita, Kansas.
Belmont enters the game confident after winning its second straight NCAA Tournament opener Saturday night, knocking off fifth-seeded Oregon in double overtime. The former NAIA program that is leaving the Ohio Valley Conference for the Missouri Valley on July 1 is 2-6 in the tournament.
The Bruins are 6-4 overall against the Lady Vols, though only one win came when Belmont was a Division I program. Tennessee won the teams’ last meeting 84-76 on Dec. 30, 2018.
The Lady Vols have never missed an NCAA Tournament. Their pedigree features eight national championships and more NCAA tourney games both played and won than any other program.
Tennessee is seeking its 35th regional semifinal berth but first since 2016. These Lady Vols kept the program perfect in the first round, beating Buffalo on Saturday to forge a 24-0 mark.
Tennessee is 22-1 at home in the second round. The loss came in 2018, the last time the Lady Vols hosted.
“I’ve never passed the first round, actually,” said Tennessee forward Alexus Dye, a graduate transfer from Troy. “And I’m pretty sure my teammates would love and cherish this memory forever if we were able to make it to Sweet 16.”
Belmont became the first OVC program to win an NCAA Tournament game in March 2021, upsetting 14th-ranked Gonzaga. The Bruins then lost to fourth-seeded Indiana.
All five Belmont starters are back from that team, and the Bruins were tested by a tough nonconference schedule that included games with Mississippi, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Arkansas and Auburn.
“They’ve played a tough schedule,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “They made a run last year. And this is a very experienced basketball team, and they’re going to come out and fight and do what they do and what they do has been pretty good.”
The Bruins can shoot 3-pointers. They ranked 20th nationally with an average of 8.4 a game and knocked down 12 against Oregon.
Tennessee’s biggest strength is rebounding and defense. The Lady Vols ranked second nationally with an average of 47.9 rebounds, and they’re fourth nationally allowing 34% shooting.
Injuries have hurt Tennessee this season. Marta Suarez was lost before the opener. Key reserve Keyen Green tore an ACL in January leading scorer and rebounder Jordan Horston has been sidelined by a broken elbow since the middle of February.
A win Monday night might give Horston a chance to return in Wichita, but Lady Vols have to advance first.
“There’s no doubt that there are some of those players over there that are very motivated to play their in-state team,” Harper said of the Bruins. “To me, it could be a little bit more than just playing in the NCAA Tournament. And so I think they’ll be inspired and ready to go.”