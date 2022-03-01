JEFFERSON CITY — Dobyns-Bennett has its share of basketball stars, and enough of them shined Tuesday to overcome powerful Morristown East.
Facing elimination with the needed sense of urgency, D-B fought uphill all night but made big plays when it mattered most, capturing a 59-55 win in Region 1-4A boys semifinal play at Jefferson County.
The win allows the Indians (27-6) to play for Thursday's region championship against rival Science Hill, a 50-49 semifinal winner over Sevier County.
Dobyns-Bennett is the defending Region 1 champion.
"We couldn't let this be our last game," Tribe senior Jack Browder said.
THE BRIGHTEST STARS
Browder had everything to do with the victory, scoring 16 points, hauling down 14 rebounds and delivering a tomahawk dunk off a drive from the left wing to energize the Tribe at a time when Morristown East was in control.
The 6-foot-4 forward's overall game kept D-B from going down.
"We've been trying to get to state for four years and I just had a fire inside of me," said Browder, whose boardwork was critical. "Me and my brothers weren't going to let this thing end."
Lead guard Jonavan Gillespie had his moments as well with 16 points, including four makes on five attempts from beyond the 3-point arc.
"I just wanted to do anything I could for these seniors," said Gillespie, a junior.
"East gave me space and if you do that, I feel like I can knock those down."
Gillespie's back-to-back 3s inside of three minutes left in the game, following a driving layup by Browder, were the critical parts of a 10-0 run that left the Indians suddenly in command at 53-44 with 2:03 remaining.
East (28-5) had led throughout until D-B finally went up 43-42 with 5:10 to play.
Malachi Hale paced D-B with 17 points, battling East's 6-10 Braden Ilic like a champ. A 6-4 senior, Hale helped keep the Tribe in it early while the physical Hurricanes, with Illic providing great rim protection, kept D-B's offense in check.
The Indians shot 40% in the first half before hitting 11 of 17 attempts after intermission, inching back to the 50% mark (21 of 42) by game's end.
The Hurricanes led 10-4 after one quarter and 25-21 at halftime.
"Malachi made a couple shots when we weren't making them early on," D-B coach Chris Poore said. "Jonavan made a couple big shots in the second (half), but Jack carried the load, especially in the third quarter.
"Jack got some confidence going and got rolling. He's the separation for us, the one who can take this team to the next level when he plays physical ball."
DEFENDING SIMPSON
Morristown East guard Micah Simpson, a 6-foot senior, was a load as expected with 31 points, but he was the only player in double figures for coach Alden Collins.
The school's all-time leading scorer with 2,245 career points, Simpson connected on just 8 of 24 shots from the field, including 4 of 13 of his 3s.
Credit the athletic Gillespie and the tough McKinley Tincher with great defense.
"He's a really good player, man," Poore said. "You can't stop him. You can only hope that he has a bad shooting night and that you can contain him. I thought our guys had a lot to do with that tonight.
"I felt like everything was hard for him and that we didn't give him anything easy. McKinley and Jonavan switched out and made it really difficult for him."
The Hurricanes, who committed just six turnovers to D-B eight, shot 34% (18 of 53) for the game. They hit just 3 of 16 from the floor over the final eight minutes against excellent D-B defense.