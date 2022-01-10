Former Central Florida tight end Charlie Browder, a Kingsport native, announced Monday on Twitter that he has committed to play football for Josh Heupel at Tennessee.
“Childhood Dream Come True! GBO,” Browder said in his post.
Childhood Dream Come True! GBO🍊 pic.twitter.com/0NTBXMYapX— Charlie Browder (@charliebrowder) January 10, 2022
The 6-foot-7, 260-pound Browder — recruited to UCF when Heupel was still the coach of the Knights — enrolled in the Orlando school in January 2021 and appeared in four games as a freshman this past season. Browder entered the transfer portal in late December and has four years of eligibility remaining.
Browder played three seasons for Dobyns-Bennett before transferring to Christ School in Arden, North Carolina. His senior season, he made 18 receptions for 210 yards and had eight tackles and a sack while playing along the defensive line.
A two-sport athlete at D-B, Browder was a Times News/Johnson City Press All-Northeast Tennessee selection in basketball after averaging 13 points and 9.6 rebounds a game his final year with the Tribe.