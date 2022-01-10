Former Dobyns-Bennett player Charlie Browder

Kingsport native Charlie Browder, who played three years at Dobyns-Bennett before transferring to Christ School, has committed to play for Tennessee, he announced Monday.

 Times News file photo

Former Central Florida tight end Charlie Browder, a Kingsport native, announced Monday on Twitter that he has committed to play football for Josh Heupel at Tennessee.

“Childhood Dream Come True! GBO,” Browder said in his post.

The 6-foot-7, 260-pound Browder — recruited to UCF when Heupel was still the coach of the Knights — enrolled in the Orlando school in January 2021 and appeared in four games as a freshman this past season. Browder entered the transfer portal in late December and has four years of eligibility remaining.

Browder played three seasons for Dobyns-Bennett before transferring to Christ School in Arden, North Carolina. His senior season, he made 18 receptions for 210 yards and had eight tackles and a sack while playing along the defensive line.

A two-sport athlete at D-B, Browder was a Times News/Johnson City Press All-Northeast Tennessee selection in basketball after averaging 13 points and 9.6 rebounds a game his final year with the Tribe.

Recommended Videos