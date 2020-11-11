Brothers In Arms

ABINGDON — Abingdon has as much, if not more, history as anywhere else in the region.
The sports history goes pretty deep, too.
Play on the football field began in 1921, and back then, the secondary school in town was called William King.
The Woolwine family, consisting of eight brothers — Lewis, James, Robert, Fred, Elwood, Dewey, David and Sam — along with two sisters — Winona (Dunn) and Sally (Stevens) — grew up in one of the toughest times in American history and prospered.
In addition to the long list of athletic accomplishments by the family, every child went to and graduated from college by their own initiative.
All of the brothers are veterans, some having served in World War II, the Korean War or in Vietnam.
"There was someone from the Woolwine family on the William King football team for the better part of 30 years," said Sam, son of James. "I don't know if they keep that kind of stuff, but that's got to be some kind of record."
THE MATRIARCH
"If you had known my grandmother, you wouldn't find any of this surprising," Sam said. "If there was ever a sterling person in this world, someone who was strong and was hard as nails, it'd be her. She had a heart of gold, though.
"Can you imagine cooking, cleaning and putting up with 10 children and all of their antics during the Great Depression? She was tough and told it like it was. If you didn't adhere to what she said, there was no argument."
James W. Woolwine Sr. and Gracie Mae Woolwine were wed in Sullivan County, Tennessee, on June 4, 1910. According to grandsons Sam and Lewis, Gracie — lovingly known as “Granny” — was the boss of the household.
"You could say that all of them were thoroughbreds," Lewis said.
James Sr. was an engineer working for the railroad and was constantly away from home. At one point, James Sr. was recognized as being the longest-serving railroad conductor in the state.
"Grandad was laid off for four years from the railroad during the Depression," Sam said. "He basically did manual labor just for food and did a lot of work for farmers. He'd take payment in the form of beans and corn.”
The family lived at the southwest end of Bradley Street in Abingdon in a grandiose house with four or five bedrooms. They owned a half-acre of land, just big enough for an extravagant garden and a few farm animals, including cows.
The house is still standing today and is marked as the “Woolwine Place” by a street sign.
"They had some epic football games in that cow pasture that old Mr. Sutton owned where the Renaissance House is now," Lewis, Jr. said. "That's where they learned to play."
LEWIS
Lewis was the eldest of the bunch, born in 1911, and can be found on many football rosters dating back to 1928.
He played mostly on the offensive line and would go on to attend Rutgers University.
He was on the team that played in the dedication game of Latture Field on Nov. 14, 1929, beating Virginia High in the rivals’ first-ever meeting in the final game of the season, 6-0. Virginia High was without the services of future NFL great Beattie Feathers because of pneumonia.
Lewis was a U.S. Navy veteran and fought in the Pacific Theater during World War II and earned a graduate degree in banking.
WINONA
In between Lewis and James was sister Winona, who starred on the basketball team and later graduated from Virginia Intermont.
Her husband, Ellis, was a U.S. Army veteran.
JAMES JR.
James was the first to play running back for the Woolwine clan and excelled. He was also on the first William King teams with the nickname “Mighty Midgets” in the 1930s.
“My dad was the first one to go to school on a football scholarship," Sam said. "He had a couple of senior years at William King. He just stayed there to play football and went to Virginia Tech in 1936. He went on a full scholarship and played a lot in the backfield. He wasn't very big, but he was quick.
"From what he told me, they didn't have a nickname for the longest time. They were all so small that they started calling them the 'Mighty Midgets,' and they boogered up Virginia High a lot."
James and Lewis did get to play on the same team in 1933, which was under first-year head coach Palmer Rutherford. William King finished that season 2-4-2 but earned home wins against Blountville and Shoemaker (Gate City).
After Lewis graduated, James became the featured back. In the 1934 season, he was a one-man show in a 7-0 victory over Virginia High.
Midway through the first quarter, James took a Virginia High punt all the way down to the 10-yard line, and William King was able to score two plays later. It was one of only two wins in the 1934 season.
James would go on to earn letters in football, track, basketball and baseball and an athletic scholarship to Virginia Tech.
In Blacksburg, he excelled as well, lettering in football, track and boxing. In 1940, he was named the 155-pound Southern Conference boxing champion.
James was also a Navy veteran, but was medically discharged because he developed ulcers.
“My mom and my older brother had gone to live with my grandfather, who lived right across the field from the Woolwine Place," Sam said. "He had gone to naval officer candidate school outside of Chicago at Northwestern.”
James would end up working for Pet Milk Co. for many years.
ROBERT
Robert was on several successful teams, including winning over Virginia High three times in four tries.
In 1941, Robert entered the draft for World War II and became a Marine.
Upon returning from combat, Sgt. Robert attended Lees-McRae College, but later transferred to Emory & Henry and started for three years in the offensive line.
"Robert was the first one to go to college on the G.I. Bill," Sam said.
"Robert was a forward observer," Lewis, Jr. said. "He flew around in those little planes spotting artillery and was a recon photographer."
“I remember dad telling me this story,” daughter Lisa Roache said. “He was on one of the islands in the Pacific and was with his Marine buddies in the tent one night. He heard some of the new Marines walking by and recognized a familiar voice.
“It was his brother Elwood and it was like a one in 10,000 encounter. Elwood was in another unit and had not seen his brother much. The Pacific theater was tens of thousands of square miles and hundreds of thousands of Marines were there at the time. Dad said that Uncle Woody gave him a bottle of whiskey that night and Woody claimed he never paid him back.”
FRED
Like his older brother, Fred entered the Marines and served in both WWII and the Korean War. Fred was in Okinawa as part of a 40-month tour-of-duty when WWII came to an end.
Fred entered college on the G.I. Bill at Carson-Newman, playing both punter and halfback, but was natural at kicking.
In those days, punters were not considered a "skill position." Fred played and lettered all four years in football and baseball at C-N and graduated in 1950.
In an October 1946 game, E&H and C-N met on the gridiron, meaning Robert and Fred got to play against each other.
The Eagles would win the game, 27-6.
Fred was an intricate part of the 1947 team that won the Smoky Mountain Athletic Conference title with a 8-1-2 record, but ended with a 20-6 to West Chester in the Burley Bowl in Johnson City under legendary coach Frosty Holt.
ELWOOD
Elwood or “Woody” is the only brother that did not play football, but served in the Marines in both World War II and Korea as a member of Bombing Squadron VMB433.
"I didn't find out until I was 60 years old that Elwood didn't play in high school," Lewis said. "The others covered for him for all those years."
Upon his discharge, he too enrolled at Virginia Tech and graduated with a BS in agriculture and embarked on a 35-year career with Pet Milk, retiring as a plant manager.
His late son, Elwood, Jr., went to college on a golf scholarship to both the University of Kentucky and Western Kentucky.
DEWEY
Dewey was regarded as one of the best athletes in the family up to that point in the mid-1940s.
In 1944, Dewey was the only bright spot in Virginia High’s first-ever win at Latture Field, 13-0 as he picked up 11 first downs and well over 100 yards in a loss.
Dewey would get his revenge soon enough, though.
The 1945 team is regarded as one of the best, finishing the season with a 6-1 record and shutting out Virginia High, 20-0 at home.
The following season was a special one as night football was inaugurated at Latture Field on October 4, fittingly against the Bearcats.
Unfortunately, Dewey did not play in the game as he registered for the U.S. Army on September 30. He was honorably discharged in August of 1948, but was later recalled.
While serving mostly in the Pacific theater during WWII, Dewey was an army airborne paratrooper of the 187th Glider Infantry, Company F and earned the rank of sergeant.
Before he went off to war the second time, Dewey played on the football team at Virginia Tech and lettered twice. After the war, he returned, but did not go back to the gridiron.
Dewey, like his brothers James and Elwood, worked for Pet Milk for many years.
“He was a very nice guy and loved his children dearly,” said widow Betty Woolwine. “He took his religion very seriously and was a dedicated member of the church.”
Dewey’s grandson, Rob Wenning, is in his 11th season as a member of the strength and conditioning staff for the New Orleans Saints.
SALLY
Sally — who is the only one still living at the time of this article — was like her sister, starring on the basketball team and later graduating from Virginia Intermont. She married Lewis Stevens, who was a United States Air Force staff sergeant and mechanic during the Korean War.
Her late son Preston was a star athlete for Abingdon in the late 1960s and early 1970s and still holds both the 400-meter record (49.4) and was part of the 4x400 relay (3:25.9) from 1971.
DAVID
David mostly played running back and wanted to attend Virginia Tech, but was told by coach Frank Moseley that he was “too small” and “would not cut it at VPI.”
David packed his bags and headed to VMI, proceeding to have a standout career for the Keydets. David led the Keydets in passing in 1953 and 1954, amassing over 900 yards through the air when offenses were more condoned to running the ball.
David was named to the C&EN All-Chemical All-American team for students majoring in chemistry and chemistry engineering in 1952. Some of the other names from the team include Fred Wyant from West Virginia, who went on to become a longtime official in the NFL.
“I heard this story straight from David,” Lewis said. “The biggest game of the year in the state happened every Thanksgiving in Roanoke. It wasn’t Virginia-Virginia Tech, but it was VMI against Virginia Tech.
“He told me after they beat Tech in his senior year that he went up to Moseley and said ‘Am I too small now?’”
David would end up being inducted into the VMI Sports Hall of Fame in both football and baseball in 1975. In addition to his athletic accomplishments, David was named to the prestigious “Who’s Who Among Students” in 1954-55.
He was the most decorated family member in the military, reaching Lieutenant Colonel status in the U.S. Air Force and flew 128 combat missions over 31 years of active duty. Two of his notable assignments included being an USAF advisor to the first AF Reserve Unit (446 TAW) that was the first to receive the C-130 AC airplane in 1967.
The other was as an AC-130 Stan Eval Pilot for Headquarters TAC at Langley Air Force Base in 1971-1974. Among his numerous awards include seven Distinguished Flying Crosses, 15 Air Medals, two Presidential Unit Citations (with Valor), two Meritorious Service Medals and two Air Force Commendation medals.
"I went down to Pensacola to see him a few years before he died and at the museum, they had one of his planes on display," Lewis said. "I got to go up in the cockpit with him and I have never seen so many gauges in my life. To hear him tell us what every one of those gauges was supposed to do was mind-boggling."
SAM
Sam — the youngest of the bunch born in 1933 — was arguably the best athlete, taking from his nine siblings before him.
The 1952 season is another notable one for William King as the football team known as the “James Gang” under coach Jessee James.
Sam captained the Abingdon squad that finished 9-2 and had a season-ending regional playoff loss at Norton, 46-26.
In a game against Damascus High on Halloween night, William King principal Charles Jennings honored “Granny” Woolwine with a lifetime pass to William King athletics and all of the children except David — who was preparing for a VMI game at Army — were in attendance that evening.
Sam showed out for the crowd, scoring five touchdowns in a 55-6 rout of the Indians.
"Sam actually had a scholarship to Georgia Tech and learned pretty quick in the preseason that he had to be a whole lot better than he was to even make the team," Lewis, Jr. said. "Granny called Dave up at VMI and said Sam needed to get up there. It took them awhile to get him up there, but once he did, he did well."
He went on to co-captain the 1957 unbeaten Keydets and was named a Honorable Mention All-American and first-team All Southern Conference on the gridiron. Sam led the Keydets in rushing three consecutive years (1955-57) and returned the opening kickoff of the 1956 Richmond game 93 yards for a touchdown.
He too was inducted into the VMI Sports Hall of Fame and graduated in 1958.
Sam went on to attend MCV School of Dentistry and later served a two-year stint in the Army at Fort Stewart, Georgia.
He enjoyed a 30-year dentistry career in Richmond and Montpelier, serving on many boards at VMI and in his local church.
PERSPECTIVE
For 24 consecutive years — from 1928 to 1952 — there was a member of the Woolwine family on the William King football team. During that time period, the squad accumulated a 104-69-24 record and went through nine different coaches.
William King compiled an 8-11-1 record against Virginia High during the span.
Every child was raised through the Great Depression and five of the brothers served in the Pacific theater of WWII at the same time. Two of them went back for tours of duty in Korea and David flew many missions in Vietnam.
None of them perished in combat, which is a miracle in and of itself.
Going to college in those days was a rarity, but to have 10 children not only attend but graduate from an institution of higher learning is something worth noting.
One can only imagine what family reunions were like.
“It really depends on who you ask,” Sam said. “There was a lot of 'one upsmanship' going on and there was always a fight. They loved each other, though.
“The pranks they played on each other were legendary and they all had a wicked sense of humor.”
“I can never keep up with it, but we easily have 40 or 50 cousins,” Lewis said. “All of them married and all of them have kids. A lot of the kids were athletic, too, and some went on to college and played.”
The Woolwines are without a doubt Abingdon’s most athletic family ever and one of the most storied, on and off the gridiron.
Special thanks to all of Woolwine family members for contributing to this article.
Sources: Bristol Herald Courier, Bristol News Bulletin, Virginia Military Institute Sports Information Department, University of Virginia Library, fourseasonsfootball.com, U.S. World War II Draft Cards