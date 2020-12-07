JONESBOROUGH — Mason Britton liked the basketball in his hands with the game on the line.
The David Crockett senior sank a pair of game-clinching free throws with 3.2 seconds left and the Pioneers earned a 64-60 win over Unicoi County on Monday night.
The makes capped a 21-point, 12-rebound, four-steal performance.
“I knew if I made two of them, it was the end of the game,” he said. “They say big players make big plays, and I tried to do that for my team. I like being in the situations which show your character even when you don’t come out on top.”
Unicoi County’s struggles at the free-throw line continued. With the game tied at 60, the Blue Devils had possession and drew a foul with 11 seconds left. After missing a pair of free throws, they fouled Ayden Begley, who hit two shots to put the Pioneers (4-1) in front.
Begley ended with 12 points and nine rebounds. Clint Pierce scored 14 points and Isaiah Lang added nine.
“We wanted Mason and Ayden to have the basketball,” Crockett coach Cody Connell said. “We did a great job getting the ball to those two guys and letting them make plays when they had to.”
The Devils (5-4) led 17-10 early in the second quarter before Crockett closed the half on a 16-3 run for a 26-20 lead at the break. Britton had 10 points in the run.
The Pioneers pushed the lead to 11 in the third quarter only to see the Devils rally to tie the game at 43 ahead of a nip-and-tuck final quarter.
Unicoi post player Lucas Slagle had a 22-point performance. Robbie O’Dell hit four shots behind the 3-point line for 12 points and Tyler Clouse hit three treys for nine. Grant Hensley added eight points.
But Unicoi's struggles at the line left coach John Good perplexed.
“That’s our Achilles' heel. We can’t hit free throws and we turn it over in bunches, it seems like,” Good said. “We had a two-point lead, missed an open 3. We came down and got a stop, then turn it over and they get it back. We can’t get over ourselves at times."