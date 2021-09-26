BULLS GAP — After five laps of back-and-forth slide jobs, Landon Britt got by Jared Horstman for the home-state win in the Clash at the Gap on Saturday night at Volunteer Speedway.
Britt, who hails from Atoka and drives the white No. 10 winged sprint car, started on the pole in Saturday’s 30-lap United Sprint Car Series event, but quickly found himself in a fierce battle with Horstman around the four-tenths-mile dirt track.
The extremely fast cars turned qualifying laps at about 130 mph, so fans were already on the edge of their seats. The sight of Britt and Horstman trading the lead on numerous occasions worked them into a frenzy.
Britt finally got a big run on lap 15 for the winning pass.
“I knew he was there and he was fast,” Britt said. “I just tried to go to the top (of the track) and get the momentum. He tried to slide me the whole way, but coming off turn 4, I was able to get the run to get around him.
"This place is so fast. You just have to find the speed and take it.”
Horstman won Friday’s feature at Bulls Gap and capped a productive weekend in the bright orange No. 17 machine by edging North Carolina racer Eric Riggins Jr. for the runner-up spot Saturday.
“We definitely thought we had a shot at the win,” said the Ohio driver. “Britt and I went back and forth, had a lot of fun and put on a heck of a show for the race fans.”
Danny Smith, another Ohio driver, finished fourth and Terry Gray, a 13-time USCS champion from Bartlett, was.
CRATE LATE MODEL FEUD
Action grew heated during the Crate Late Model feature after leaders Rusty Ballenger and Trevor Sise collided, leaving Sise with a wrecked race car.
Sise retaliated, turning his car around, going the opposite direction and stopping in front of Ballenger’s black No. 29 machine and the rest of the field on the backstretch. Track officials made Sise pull his No. 73 car into the pits, and Ballenger went on to win the race.
Ballenger, a Sevierville racer, said it was just the latest chapter in his feud with Sise and Sise's brother Zach.
“A couple of weeks ago, I slid up beside him. I hit him and had nowhere to go,” Ballenger said. “He got me back at 411 (Speedway), which is fine. We were racing hard going into (turn) 3 and we just barely hit. Hey, they don’t like me and I don’t like them. So we will just keep it at that."
Bradley Lewelling challenged Ballenger for the win before finishing second. Gary Crittenden, Josh Henry and William Blankenship rounded out the top five.
Blankenship was involved in his own dustup when his No. 32 car slammed into the side of the white No. 3 machine of Johnson City's Tim Maupin. sending it into the inside wall at the exit of turn 4.
Maupin recovered to finish 10th in the 19-car field, and Trevor Sise was 14th after his wreck.
“It’s getting the end of the season and everybody is frustrated with each other," Ballenger said. "But if nothing ever happened, it would be boring.”
OTHER DIVISIONS
Brandon Kinzer led flag to flag in winning the Open Wheel Modified feature in the black No. 18 machine. The Kentucky racer fended off early challenges from Wayne James, and Michael Asberry made a pass on the high side off the final turn to take second place away from James. Brandon James and Ervin Vance rounded out the top five.
Knoxville's Adam Mitchell led all 20 laps in the Sportsman Late Model feature to sweep the weekend. The Friday and Saturday wins were his first and second of the season. Addison Cardwell got around Wayne Rader for second, and Warren McMahan and Billy Branch took the fourth and fifth spots.
In a battle of equally matched Camaros, Tracy Wolfe held off Josh Henry to win the Street Stock feature. Wolfe, a Bean Station driver, maintained an advantage on the high side of the track. Henry pulled beside him on the bottom of the track throughout the race but could never complete the pass. John Stevens, Shawn Henry and Bo Smith finished third through fifth.
Brandon Crawford won a Front Wheel Drive race marred by a vicious crash by Scotty Gosnell. The North Carolina racer was able to get out of his damaged No. 42 car before, still shaken, sitting down on the track. Gosnell was attended by emergency personnel.
Crawford, a Cherokee High graduate now living in Knoxville, held off Friday winner James Burnette for the win. Austin Maples was a close third.