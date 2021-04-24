BRISTOL, Tenn. — Steady rains forced the postponement of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car and Super DIRTcar Big Block Modified races at Bristol Motor Speedway until Sunday.
Grandstand gates open at 11:30 a.m. for Day 2 of the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown. Action begins at 12:30 p.m. with hot laps and qualifying for the Sprint Cars. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. followed by heat races, fast-pass dash, last-chance qualifiers and features for both series. T
he World of Outlaws Sprint Cars race headlines the event with a 25-lap, $25,000-to-win feature, followed by a 40-lap, $10,000-to-win Super DIRTcar Series race.
These are the final races scheduled on the BMS temporary dirt surface in 2021. A limited number of tickets are available and cost $45 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and younger.
Friday action saw David Gravel set a new World of Outlaws track record at 13.672 seconds at 138.502 mph during qualifying. The Connecticut racer scored a clean sweep by taking his heat race, a fast-pass Dash and a $10,000-to-win feature, holding off nearest challenger Aaron Reutzel.
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen, who recently made his Cup Series debut in the Food City Dirt Race at BMS, was the winner of Friday’s Super DIRTcar Big Block Modified feature. Friesen won his heat race but started eighth after a draw of top qualifiers. He stormed through the field and took the lead right before halfway of the 40-lap race.