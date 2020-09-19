BRISTOL, Tenn. — NASCAR, aren’t you forgetting someone?
Four races — the Daytona 500, the Coca-Cola 600, the Brickyard 400 and the Southern 500 — were recently designated by NASCAR as “Crown Jewel” events. All of those races deserve special recognition.
But there is an obvious omission: The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race — the drivers refer to it as simply the “Bristol night race” — was left off the list.
All the drivers interviewed consider it in the top five of NASCAR races. Some even rank it second behind the season-opening Daytona 500. However, with NASCAR trying to duplicate golf with its majors or tennis with their Grand Slams, the fans’ favorite race wasn’t included as a “Crown Jewel.”
NASCAR is a different sport and the number doesn’t have to be set at four. Horse racing has the Triple Crown, but clearly five races have extra prestige over NASCAR’s 36-race schedule.
“You have Daytona, Indy, the Southern 500, the Bristol Night Race and Indy. To me, those are the major races of the season as racers we all want to say we’ve won,” said 2018 NASCAR champion Joey Logano. “It’s like, ‘Did you win one of those crown jewel events?’ The Bristol night race is part of that.”
Kurt Busch, the 2004 NASCAR champion, also sees the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race as a top-shelf event. In the future, he would like to see the “Crown Jewel” races set apart from the other races in a way the fans can easily understand.
“I do believe the Bristol night race is one of those marquee, ‘Crown Jewel’ events,” Busch said. “You can’t put too many in this category. If you choose four, you have the Daytona 500 and the 600 in Charlotte, those two are grandfathered in. The rest should be either 500 miles or 500 laps. I think every (other) race should be 400 miles or 400 laps moving forward.”
If you compare the Bristol night race to the other major races, the Daytona 500 ranks No. 1 and rightfully so. It’s called the “Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing,” and the marquee event of Florida Speedweeks in February is NASCAR’s awakening from a winter slumber to start the new season.
The Coca-Cola 600 is NASCAR’s longest race and traditionally run on motorsports’ biggest day. In a normal year, Formula One’s marquee event, the Monaco Grand Prix, runs in the morning, the Indianapolis 500 runs in the afternoon and the Coke 600 runs into the night.
Location is the key to the Brickyard 400, held in Indianapolis — the “Racing Capital of the World.” The track is steeped in history from its origins as an automotive proving ground to hosting the first Indy 500 in 1911.
Drag racing’s biggest event, the U.S. Nationals, is held at nearby Indianapolis Raceway Park. Hundreds of teams from different forms of motorsports are based in Indianapolis, which also serves as home to the Performance Racing Industry trade show. The city’s influence is enormous; IndyCar is the name of an entire series and its vehicles.
The Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina, was NASCAR’s first superspeedway event. The throwback theme, introduced in 2015, is a great way to recognize the heroes who built the sport of stock car racing.
The Bristol night race doesn’t open the season. It isn’t on racing’s biggest day and it isn’t located in the racing’s capital city. It has history, but not to the degree of the Southern 500. However, the night race is the fans’ favorite event and easily the biggest short-track race in the world.
Most drivers will say if you can go to only one NASCAR race, make it the Bristol night race. While the Food City 500 in the spring is prestigious, there’s an extra buzz with the night race.
“You think about the Daytona 500, Southern 500, World 600, Bristol night race and Indy. It’s in the company of huge races,” said Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. “It’s not different than the other race there as far as length. It’s just the atmosphere has made that race such a show.”
The buzz around the Brickyard 400, when it debuted in 1994, made it challenge the Daytona 500 as NASCAR’s biggest race. However, the novelty of racing at Indy has worn off and attendance has taken a nosedive in recent years.
Compare that to the Bristol night race, which drew 100,000-plus fans in 2019. Even with Saturday’s limited capacity because of the pandemic, the electric atmosphere to which drivers like Aric Almirola and Bowman referred remained.
Austin Dillon, driver of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, joined the chorus of those who feel the night race deserves to be recognized as one of the sport’s major events.
“It should be added to the ‘Crown Jewel’ events in my opinion,” Dillon said. “You’ve got the Coke 600, the Southern 500, the Brickyard, Daytona 500. The Bristol night race should be considered one of the majors.”