Bristol Dragway and track founder Larry Carrier were recently honored as part of the inaugural International Hot Rod Association Hall of Fame class.
The drag racing organization, with headquarters first based in Bristol, Tennessee, and now in West Palm Beach, Florida, is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Part of the celebration is the formation of the Hall of Fame, which will have a blue-ribbon panel of past and present IHRA officials and drag racing insiders selecting inductees based on their IHRA accomplishments and contributions to the sport.
Bristol Dragway, which first opened in 1965 as an NHRA-sanctioned track, was chosen as the IHRA’s first legendary facility. Seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty was among the event’s first winners, at the 1965 Spring Nationals.
Bristol later hosted the American Hot Rod Association (AHRA) before Carrier founded the IHRA. Early IHRA winners included “Big Daddy” Don Garlits and Don Schumacher. Kingsport driver Shirl Greer earned back-to-back Funny Car victories in the 1974-75 Spring Nationals.
At the time, Bristol Dragway featured a state-of-the-art, three-story tower. It created a special atmosphere along with the track carved between the mountains, which produced the sounds that spawned the nickname “Thunder Valley.” Promoter Bruton Smith bought the facility in 1997, tearing down the old tower and updating Bristol Dragway to the world-class venue it is today.
As an NHRA facility, Bristol Dragway has served as host for the Winston Showdown, an all-star event pitting Top Fuel dragsters against Nitro Funny Cars. It’s also been home to the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, boasting such winners as John Force and Tony Schumacher.
Carrier, along with Carl Moore and R.G. Pope a founder of Bristol Motor Speedway, organized the IHRA in 1970 and the association held its first sanctioned national events in 1971. Carrier brought in R.J. Reynolds as a sponsor but also introduced RJR and its Winston brand to the IHRA’s biggest rival, the NHRA.
During Carrier’s time, the IHRA rivaled NHRA as drag racing’s top organization. Today, it remains the leading promoter of grassroots, Sportsman racing in North America with the IHRA Summit SuperSeries, the largest and most prestigious national championship in bracket racing. The IHRA also lives up to its name by internationally sanctioning races in Aruba, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Carrier is a member of multiple halls of fame, including the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame and the International Drag Racing Hall of Fame. He was also the founder of the World Boxing Federation, which sanctioned fights in 49 countries at the time of his death in 2005.
Carrier’s other sports ventures included ownership of a Bristol bowling alley, Tri-Cities Golf Club in Blountville and several world champion horses.
The other IHRA Hall of Fame inductees to this point are six-time Pro Modified champion Scotty Cannon, who set records with 28 wins and 45 final-round appearances, and Sportsman racer Anthony Bertozzi, a 16-time world champion.
Cannon’s first Pro Mod win came in the 1991 Spring Nationals at Bristol. He also scored two Top Fuel victories and finished third in the series points in 2007.
Bertozzi won a record 59 races and captured championships in Super Stock, Modified, Top Sportsman and Eliminator. He is also a two-time NHRA champion, winning the 2020 Top Dragster title.
The IHRA will continue to unveil its inaugural Hall of Fame class throughout the 2021 season.