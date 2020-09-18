BRISTOL, Tenn. — Chase Briscoe’s dream season continued Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Briscoe bumped his way past leaders Austin Cindric and Ross Chastain to win the Food City 300. It was his Xfinity Series-best seventh victory of the season and his first-ever win on Bristol’s high banks.
Briscoe, driving the No. 98 Stewart-Haas Ford, was running third in the closing laps but got by Chastain as the two drivers traded sheet metal on the backstretch.
With seven laps remaining, Briscoe got on the back of Cindric’s bumper, pushing him up the track, and moved to the front.
“That was incredible. I told all the guys there wasn’t any way we were going to get beat today,” Briscoe said. “I finished second here the last two races and wanted to win here so bad.”
The 25-year-old Indiana driver was unapologetic for moving his rivals out of the way for his ninth career win.
“The last 15 laps, our car came to life,” he said. “We had to root and gouge, but those guys would have done the same thing if the roles were reversed.”
Chastain, in the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, kept charging to the end. He got by Cindric, who lost the power steering in the No. 22 Ford at the end of the race.
Chastain is still looking for that first win.
“It’s tough coming up short like that,” an emotional Chastain said after his fifth runner-up finish of the season. “I wanted it so bad. I want to be in this sport and win races. I know it’s second and I should be happy, but it’s Bristol. There are a lot of things I could have done differently, but I didn’t get it done.”
Asked whether he would have returned the favor had he gotten to Briscoe’s back bumper, Chastain responded, “Of course. Who wouldn’t?”
Cindric took the lead from Chastain on the race’s last restart with 45 laps to go. He was able to extend the lead before traffic and his steering troubles allowed his rivals to close back down.
Harrison Burton, the son of former NASCAR Cup Series driver Jeff Burton, finished fourth in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
Justin Allgaier, in the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, led the most laps for the fourth straight Bristol Xfinity race. He swept the first two stages but faded in the final stage and wound up fifth.
Anthony Alfredo and Noah Gragson, who won at Bristol in June, finished sixth and seventh. Brandon Jones, Jeb Burton and Riley Herbst rounded out the top 10.
Brandon Brown finished 12th and clinched the final spot in the Xfinity Series playoffs that start next week in Las Vegas.
“I’m just so thrilled to say we’re a playoff team,” Brown said. “It feels super awesome to be in it. That’s a dream come true.”
Knoxville’s Chad Finchum, a former Kingsport Speedway champion, finished 20th. Jesse Little, whose mother is a Dobyns-Bennett graduate and still has family in Kingsport, finished 25th.