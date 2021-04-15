JOHNSON CITY — New East Tennessee State basketball coach Desmond Oliver has picked up two important recruits, and they’re both players who were on the team last year.
The Brewer brothers, Ledarrius and Ty, have taken their names out of the NCAA transfer portal.
Ledarrius was ETSU’s leading scorer last season and an All-Southern Conference selection. Ty came off the bench and sparked several of the team’s wins in the middle of the season. They had entered the transfer portal about the same time that Oliver was hired to replace Jason Shay.
Ledarrius, a 6-foot-5 guard, averaged 16.2 points per game, while Ty, a 6-foot-9 forward, averaged 8.5. Both have two years of eligibility remaining.
That gives Oliver a chance to have four of the five starters back from last season’s team that looked so promising in the SoCon race before crumbling down the stretch.
In addition to the Brewers, point guard David Sloan, center Silas Adheke and forward Vonnie Patterson, all starters last season, could be back. Those three were seniors, but could return thanks to the NCAA’s new rule giving everyone who played last season an extra year.
That leaves eight ETSU players either in the portal or who have already transferred.
Damari Monsanto, the SoCon’s freshman of the year last season, has committed to Wake Forest, where former ETSU coach Steve Forbes is running the show. Marcus Niblack transferred to Tallahassee State Junior College.
Others in the portal are Truth Harris, Paul Smith, Serrel Smith, Richard Amaefule, Ismael Valdez and Sadadrienne Hall. Of that group, only Serrel Smith had any significant production last season.
Smith has still been practicing with the team. Oliver has reportedly given the players in the portal until Friday to make a decision on returning or leaving.
OLIVER’S STAFF
College basketball analyst Jeff Goodman is reporting that Oliver has hired a staff and it includes Patrice Days, Mark Bialkoski, Mantoris Robinson and Lucas Campbell as director of basketball operations.
Days was most recently an assistant at Coastal Carolina. Bialkoski spent the last six years at Maryland, where he was director of operations. Robinson, who comes from the College of Charleston, also spent time at Appalachian State. Campbell played for Oliver at Tennessee and was a graduate assistant under Rick Barnes.