CHARLESTON, S.C. — For the first time in its past 12 games, the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team played a game not decided by single digits.
And the Bucs came out on top.
Ledarrius Brewer scored 29 points in ETSU’s 77-67 win over The Citadel in Saturday’s Southern Conference game at McAlister Fieldhouse.
The Bucs (14-15, 6-10) won for just the second time in their past nine games despite using only six players. Charlie Weber was still out with a concussion.
Four ETSU players finished in double figures, with David Sloan getting 13, Mohab Yasser 12 and Jordan King 11. Ty Brewer added eight points and 11 rebounds.
Ledarrius Brewer made 9 of 22 from the field and none was more important than his halfcourt shot at the halftime buzzer. That gave the Bucs a 47-45 lead after The Citadel had led by 10.
The shot capped a 12-2 run that erased the Bulldogs’ 45-35 advantage. As it turned out, it gave ETSU the lead for good despite a tight second half.
“Any time you’re down 10, to fight those runs and come back like my guys did and make that play is pretty special,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “That shot was big time for our morale.”
The Bucs had lost seven of their last eight games by failing to get stops and not executing down the stretch. This time, they made the plays. While the shots weren’t falling, they made their free throws — they were 18-for-20 from the line — and held the Bulldogs to 27% shooting in the second half.
“We defended,” Oliver said. “Almost all the losses we’re talking about, we didn’t have enough toughness down the stretch to get stops.”
Tyler Moffe led The Citadel (11-15, 5-10) with 20 points. Hayden Brown added 17 points and 18 rebounds. The Bulldogs made 11 of their first 15 tries from 3-point range but hit just 2 of 17 the rest of the way.
“I’m just proud of them,” Oliver said of his players. “They’re undermanned, undersized with no bench and no rest. We’re getting there.”
The Bucs return to action Wednesday when they host league-leading Chattanooga.