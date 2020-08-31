Who will be the final four to compete for the NASCAR Cup Series championship at Phoenix in November?
Our four favorites at the start of the season — Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Chase Elliott — all qualified for the playoffs. However, Kevin Harvick emerged as the strongest driver during the regular season and Busch is yet to win a race.
From the regular season and what history has taught us, here’s the breakdown of the top 16 in the driver standings, starting with the points leader.
1. Kevin Harvick
(No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford)
While many drivers are at the end of their careers at age 44, Harvick has never been better.
He leads the series with seven wins, only one off his career-best eight in 2018. In addition, he leads the series with 17 top-five and 21 top-10 finishes in the first 26 races.
History is on his side. Harvick has made the final four in all but one year since the current format started in 2014. Now with 56 victories, he has surpassed Rusty Wallace and tied Busch for ninth on NASCAR’s all-time win list.
Phoenix is the perfect venue for Harvick. He has a track-record nine wins at his best track on the circuit.
2. Denny Hamlin
(No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota)
From a season-opening win in the Daytona 500 to Saturday night’s cutoff race at Daytona, Hamlin has been fast on all tracks. He has six wins and ranks second to Harvick in top-five finishes.
The 43-time Cup Series winner stayed strong through the worst of the pandemic. He had bookend wins in the virtual iRacing Series, matching his performance in the real race cars.
Hamlin has some of his best tracks — Darlington, Richmond and Bristol — coming up in Round 1 of the playoffs. Richmond is his home track and he’s the defending champion of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol. He’s also the defending champion of the November race at Phoenix.
3. Brad Keselowski
(No. 2 Team Penske Ford)
Rewarded with a new contract, the 2012 NASCAR champion can set his sights on a second title. Keselowski has won at Charlotte, Bristol and New Hampshire this season.
The first round of the playoffs suits the former winner of the Southern 500 and the Bristol Night Race. The 33-time Cup Series winner also has a trophy from Richmond, and he ranks second to Harvick with 19 top-10 finishes through the first 26 races.
4. Joey Logano
(No. 22 Team Penske Ford)
Logano was the hottest driver before the COVID-19 shutdown with two wins in the first four races. One of those wins came at Phoenix, site of the championship race.
He won the 2018 series championship by winning the final race, even though Harvick, Busch and Martin Truex Jr. had better overall seasons. Logano has been consistent lately, though his 27th-place finish Saturday ended a string of six straight top-10 finishes.
5. Chase Elliott
(No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy)
Elliott has wins at Charlotte, the Daytona road course and the All-Star Race at Bristol. The eight-time Cup Series winner has proved to be the best road racer on the circuit, but there are no road courses in the final 10 races.
A crash at the second Dover race resulted in his only finish outside the top 10 in the last seven races. If Elliott can navigate his way through the first three rounds, he’s a definite threat at Phoenix where he won the pole and led a race-high 93 laps in March.
6. Martin Truex Jr.
(No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota)
The 2017 series champion has just one win this season but has been a strong contender almost every week. His finish of fourth at Daytona was his worst of the past seven weeks. He has finished in the top three 10 times this season.
The 27-time Cup winner will be the favorite at Richmond. He has won the last two races and led 777 laps over the past five races on the three-fourths-mile Virginia oval.
7. Ryan Blaney
(No. 12 Team Penske Ford)
A winner at Talladega, Blaney has already matched his career high of eight top-five finishes in a season. He has four career wins, including one on the Charlotte ROVAL. He has been in a recent slump and his sixth at Daytona was his first top-10 in the past five races.
8. Alex Bowman
(No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy)
When the series was halted in March, Bowman was on pace as one of the fastest drivers on the circuit. He dominated at California, winning by almost nine seconds over Kyle Busch, for his second career victory. He had a runner-up finish when the series returned at Darlington, but then went into a slump. He has bounced back the last couple of races, finishing fifth at Dover and seventh at Daytona.
9. William Byron
(No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy)
Fresh off his first career win at Daytona, Byron takes a ton of momentum into the playoffs. Sure it’s a restrictor-plate track and Talladega is the only plate race in the playoffs. However, Byron showed speed on a variety of tracks to bump teammate Jimmie Johnson out of the playoffs. It wouldn’t be a shock to see him and veteran crew chief Chad Knaus earn a second win soon.
10. Austin Dillon
(No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevy)
Dillon used pit strategy to get to the front at Texas, but he had the speed to hold off teammate Tyler Reddick, Logano and Busch and stay there. The third win of his career qualified Dillon for the playoffs. He knows how to maximize opportunities and won the 2013 Xfinity Series championship despite not winning a race.
11. Cole Custer
(No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford)
The only rookie in the playoffs, Custer qualified by virtue of his win at Kentucky, which followed fifth-place run at Indianapolis. It’s hard to see Custer advancing out of the first round with such tough tracks as Darlington, Richmond and Bristol. His six top 10s are the least of any of the 16 contenders.
12. Aric Almirola
(No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford)
Outside Harvick the most consistent driver in the Stewart-Haas camp, Almirola has 14 top-10 finishes and is on pace for the best season of his career. He’s had a trio of third-place finishes, at Talladega, Pocono and Indianapolis, but his only two career wins have come on the plate tracks and he has struggled on the opening three playoff tracks.
13. Clint Bowyer
(No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford)
Even though he made the playoffs, Bowyer may still be under pressure because of team co-owner Tony Stewart’s lobbying for Kyle Larson’s reinstatement. Speculation has run rampant that Larson, who is tearing it up on the dirt tracks, could replace Bowyer in the No. 14 Ford next season. Bowyer, a 10-time Cup winner, has a good track record on the first three playoff tracks. He is a former Richmond winner and finished second at Bristol’s Food City 500 in May.
14. Kyle Busch
(No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota)
“Puzzling” and “perplexing” are two words to describe the two-time and defending series champion’s season. Busch has 11 top fives but hasn’t been a serious contender for wins. He has five DNFs, including crashing out of Saturday’s race. On the bright side, his best tracks are coming up. It wouldn’t shock anyone to see Busch pull off a performance like 2011 when Stewart barely made the playoffs, won five of 10 races and claimed the championship.
15. Kurt Busch
(No. 1 Ganassi Racing Chevrolet)
The older Busch brother has been public about the Ganassi cars lacking the speed to challenge for wins. Despite that, the 2004 series champion has piloted the cars to four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes. The 31-time Cup Series winner can draw off the experience of six career wins at Bristol and two at Richmond.
16. Matt DiBenedetto
(No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford)
DiBenedetto is the sentimental favorite driving for the legendary Wood Brothers team. He had a strong runner-up finish at Las Vegas and ran third at Kentucky. He came ever so close to earning his first Cup Series win at Bristol last August. He has done a good job of taking what the car gives him, finishing outside the top 20 only four times, but he would be a surprise to advance against such strong competition.