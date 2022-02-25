The Atlanta Braves’ World Champions Trophy Tour is headed to Johnson City in March, giving Tri-Cities fans a chance to see and take photos of the 2021 World Series trophy.
The Commissioner’s Trophy, which is on a 151-stop tour across the Southeast to commemorate 151 years of Braves baseball, will be at Freedom Hall on March 3. The photo opportunity will be from 4-7 p.m.
“We felt the tremendous support of Braves Country throughout the season and particularly in the postseason, and we are taking this championship on the road to fans across the Southeast so that they can share in the joy and celebration of this historic victory,” Derek Schiller, president and CEO of the Atlanta Braves, said in a release announcing the tour.
The Braves beat the Houston Astros in six games in November to win the World Series for their first championship since 1995. Atlanta closed out the title with a 7-0 victory at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
The franchise has won four World Series championships in three cities: in 1914 as the Boston Braves, in 1957 as the Milwaukee Braves, and in 1995 and 2021 as the Atlanta Braves.