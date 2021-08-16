KINGSPORT — One match and one win for the Dobyns-Bennett volleyball team.
The Lady Indians started the season with a resounding sweep of Jefferson County on Monday night inside the Buck Van Huss Dome, winning 25-22, 25-22, 25-19.
It was quite a debut for transfer Riley Brandon, who concluded her first game for the Tribe with a double-double of 10 kills and 13 assists.
Whitley Maupin tallied eight kills and Inari Phillips threw in six for the Lady Indians.
On the defensive side, Rachel Falin came up with nine digs and Karley Wilson had eight.
“I feel like when (Jefferson County) was being aggressive, we still had control,” D-B coach Patricia Dygert said. “At the very end, we jumped on it and we were able to push through.”
The Lady Indians never trailed in the match, and the Lady Patriots managed only one tie, at 22 in the second set. Brandon then stepped up for a kill, and the Tribe went on to close out the set.
“Riley is definitely an asset to the team. She’s a leader out on the floor as a setter and a hitter,” Dygert said of the former Daniel Boone player. “When the game is on the line, Riley has control and she is in the correct mental state to put it away.”
During the preseason, Dygert noted that the Lady Indians would be a defensive-minded unit. They lived up to the billing, fighting off big rallies in the first and second sets.
“I like Whitley (Maupin) playing all the way around and keeping her consistent,” Dygert said. “She is also a very good back row option.”
In the final set, D-B jumped out to a 10-3 lead, but Jefferson County fought back to within 13-11. D-B slammed the door shut, however, with a quick 5-0 response.
“There were some definite positives and this really showed us where we’re at starting the season,” Dygert said.
UP NEXT
The Tribe hits the road Tuesday for a matchup with Three Rivers Conference favorite Sullivan East. The match is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Dyer Dome.