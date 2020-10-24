KINGSPORT — An agonizing football season grew a bit tougher for winless Sullivan North on Friday evening, but visiting Sullivan East certainly found some salve to soothe what’s been a hard-knock campaign of its own.
Riding the monster outing of quarterback Ethan Bradford, who passed for five touchdowns, East rolled to a 46-0 nonconference rout of its rival in the final North game to be played on Benny Compton Field at Thunder Valley.
“I told the guys all week not to underestimate the power of pride. There is a lot of pride here at this school,” Patriots coach J.C. Simmons said in reference to North, which will consolidate with Sullivan South and Sullivan Central next year to form West Ridge. “Those guys over there for them fought to the wire.’
But East didn’t give the Golden Raiders (0-9) much of a chance, striking for two long touchdown passes in the first quarter and never looking back.
The Patriots (3-6) passed early and often.
“We felt pretty confident in (the passing game),” Simmons said. “As long as we could come out and execute and remember what it is we were supposed to do, I figured we might be OK. And we did execute well tonight.”
BRADFORD STARS
A senior who hasn’t played organized football since middle school, Bradford sizzled all night, throwing several short balls that turned into big plays. He completed 18 of 21 passes for 362 yards and the five TDs on his career night.
“We had great energy all week,” Bradford said. “We were upset (having lost two scheduled games related to the coronavirus pandemic), but we came back and got focused in. I think we played awfully hard tonight.
“This was a blast. I love playing with my guys. My line protected me well and receivers made plays. This was a great win.”
OTHER STANDOUTS
Bradford found a number of receivers to join in on his fun.
Luke Hare caught eight passes for 164 yards and touchdowns of 72 and 29 yards. Hunter Brown also snared a pair of TD tosses, covering 30 and 37 yards.
Caleb Smith nabbed five Bradford passes for 110 yards, including a 77-yard scoring play that helped give East a 14-0 edge late in the first quarter.
On the ground, the Patriots unleashed 6-foot-1, 220-pound Thor Poe, a junior fullback type who ran through and over the opposition for touchdown runs of 40 and 4 yards, as East established a 27-0 advantage at intermission.
Poe and freshman Dominic Cross combined for 112 yards rushing, and East compiled nearly 500 yards total offense.
“We had some pretty key injuries (before missing those back-to-back games in early October),” Simmons said. “But I feel like when we can come out here and execute, that we can compete with a lot of teams around here.”