Boyd Sports, LLC has announced it will assume the management contract of the Kingsport franchise in the new Appalachian League.
Boyd Sports, which also owns the Tennessee Smokies, will run Appy League teams in Johnson City, Greeneville and Elizabethton in addition to Kingsport.
This summer will mark the first as a college wooden bat league for the Appalachian League.
“We are ecstatic that upper-level baseball will continue in Kingsport with the new look Appy League,” said Jud Teague, Executive Director of Visit Kingsport.
“We are also excited to partner with Boyd Sports to oversee the day-to-day operations of the Kingsport club. Boyd Sports has a proven record of providing an excellent fan experience and community relations. I have no doubt they will bring this to Kingsport.”
Kingsport will continue to play at Hunter Wright Stadium, where the Kingsport Mets played since 1995.
“We are very pleased to add Kingsport baseball to our Boyd Sports family and grow a strong relationship with the Kingsport community,” Chris Allen, Boyd Sports President and COO, said. “We are thrilled to be a part of the community, and we cannot wait to get started. We are looking forward to great success for many years to come.”
The teams in the league are all undergoing new branding as they will no longer be affiliated with major league franchises.
Boyd Sports will announce staffing and key details about the organization at a later date. The Kingsport franchise will start the season with a June 3 home game against Bluefield.
The Appalachian League is one of the longest standing baseball leagues in U.S. history and is rooted within 10 cities. As a new era of this historic league begins in 2021, it will do so as a collegiate summer league and part of the Major League Baseball and USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline (“PDP”). The PDP is a collaborative effort that establishes a player development pathway for amateur baseball players in the United States.