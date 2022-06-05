Ralph Lastrapes was a strapping young man, a state champion wrestler at 220 pounds and a defensive lineman on his high school football team.
He hung around with the wrong crowd, but things changed for him when he was shot. Lastrapes lost quite a bit of weight but gained a new perspective on life.
Lastrapes worked to get back into shape and concentrated on one sport, the sweet science of boxing, to get his life in order. Wanting a change of scenery, he took a chance just weeks ago and relocated from Louisiana to Northeast Tennessee — where he found a place to call home.
“Boxing really saved my life,” said Lastrapes, now a Kingsport resident. “I came from a bad background. I was in the streets a little while, but once I got shot, it changed my life around. God doesn’t give second chances to a lot of people. But he gave me a second chance and this is what he’s given me.
“I’d never seen mountains before. This is my first time being in Tennessee, but it’s my new home. The community is really quiet and I like it up here. I love to go for a drive and see the mountains.”
The 20-year-old Lastrapes picked the area after seeing the King’s Boxing and Fitness Facebook page. He first came to see the Johnson City gym in person and was immediately embraced by everyone there.
“I looked it up online and when I saw the gym and ring, I was like, ‘I’m going up there.’ It was a two-day bus trip,” he said. “I’m here to further my boxing career, turn pro in the next year or after.”
Lastrapes, who had a few amateur fights before arriving in the Tri-Cities, made his debut as part of a group that went 5-0 in bouts over the weekend. After his opponent continually grabbed him against the referee’s warnings, Lastrapes won by a third-round disqualification.
“The fight Saturday was crazy. I almost knocked him out in the first round,” Lastrapes said. “I hit him with a good straight left down the pike that really rocked him. After that, he kept holding on, holding on to my arms. They finally disqualified him in the third round. A ‘W’ is a ‘W,’ but it was really like a stoppage.”
Other winners were Junior “No Talk” Danso along with youth fighters Easton Belcher and Brady Herman. Juddah Robbins, representing B-Hive Boxing, also captured a win.
Back in the gym Monday, Lastrapes was hitting the bags to prepare for the next fight. With his background as a two-time state finalist in wrestling, he’s often asked about competing in MMA. He said he prefers boxing and feels he can be dangerous with either hand.
“My best punches, I have a really good left and right uppercut,” Lastrapes said. “But if my right hook or left straight connects, you’re going to feel something.”
He’s naturally right-handed but said he's stronger fighting southpaw. He took up the southpaw stance because of the only eight-division champion in boxing history.
“Manny Pacquiao is my favorite fighter. I started going off as a southpaw because of him,” Lastrapes noted. “He’s who drove me to start boxing, so I started with my right foot out. I went off from there.
“I’m trying to get where I can do a really good job with a good jab and good straight in both stances. Honestly, I have a strong right hand and if I can switch to orthodox and hit someone with that, I can do some damage.”
Lastrapes is a big fan of the history of the sport, a Muhammad Ali fan, and employs a lot of movement around the ring.
One of his favorite recent fights was watching Shakur Stevenson win a unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Oscar Valdez for the WBC super featherweight championship. He’s also a fan of another left-handed boxer: Gervonta “Tank” Davis, who recently won by sixth-round TKO over Rolando “Rolly” Romero.
“All these southpaws are amazing,” Lastrapes said. “Their craft is beautiful.”