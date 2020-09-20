BRISTOL, Tenn. — The top 12 playoff drivers who entered Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway also left as the only ones still with title hopes.
The first NASCAR Cup Series playoff race in BMS history was also the first cutoff race, thus the final one with 16 cars in the field. NASCAR heads to Las Vegas next weekend with a dozen drivers still in championship contention.
SHIFT CHANGE
Points leader Kevin Harvick’s dramatic win — his ninth of the season — over defending NASCAR champ Kyle Busch kept Harvick at the top of the standings.
Busch, winless this season, jumped from ninth to fifth in the 12-driver field.
Joey Logano, who finished 11th Saturday night, jumped from fourth to second ahead Denny Hamlin, who dropped from second to third following his 21st-place finish.
Chase Elliott vaulted from seventh to fourth, and Austin Dillon stayed in sixth behind Busch.
Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch and Clint Bowyer also advanced to the second round. Bowyer used his sixth-place showing Saturday night to edge Cole Custer by 28 points and hold onto the 12th and final playoff berth.
Custer finished 23rd.
BYRON BOWS OUT
William Byron had the best chance of cracking the top 12, but he was the first of the 16 playoff cars to drop out of contention.
Byron entered the night in 13th place, just three points out of 12th.
He passed Bowyer in points for the 12th spot early in the race, but on lap 232, Byron ran into the back of the No. 51 car of Joey Gase and damaged his car beyond repair.
“He checked up in the middle of the straightaway here,” Byron noted. “You can’t stop in the middle of the straightway when everyone is so committed to the top like that.
“It’s ridiculous that that’s what takes us out.”
Ryan Blaney and Matt DiBenedetto also had disappointing finishes and lost their chances of staying in the championship hunt.
Blaney finished 13th in the race to land at 15th in points. DiBenedetto crossed the finish line 19th and was 16th in points.
BMS HONORS JOHNSON
BMS will name a new 5K trail after seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, who is retiring from full-time competition after this season.
The “JJ 5K Trail at Bristol Motor Speedway” will meander around the facility grounds over a 3.2-mile course and be marked with trail signs that highlight Johnson’s career accomplishments at the racetrack, which include two Food City 500 wins.
The trail is scheduled to open next year and will be available to all who attend events at the track.
In addition to the trail, the track — in partnership with Trek and Food City — will donate 48 bicycles in Johnson’s honor to area children through Santa Pal in Bristol and other charities in Tennessee that receive support from track’s Speedway Children’s Charities chapter.