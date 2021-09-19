BRISTOL, Tenn. — Alex Bowman made a big jump and William Byron made the cut.
Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch, Tyler Reddick and Michael McDowell did not.
Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway was the final race of the first round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with 16 drivers in the postseason chase.
Only 12 drivers remain in the NASCAR playoffs as the circuit heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway next weekend.
Byron made the field of 12, securing the final spot by two points after finishing third in the race. He went from 15th to 12th in the championship standings.
Bowman finished fifth in the race and jumped from a 12th-place tie with Kurt Busch to ninth in the points standings.
Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch had tough nights, but both still managed to stay in the playoff field.
Bell dropped to 10th from eighth in the points after his 29th-place finish at Bristol. Kyle Busch finished 21th and dropped from 10th to 11th in the points.
CHASE ENDS FOR ALMIROLA
Almirola, who experienced mechanical problems early in the race, finished 18th and outside the playoff field by two points. So did Tyler Reddick, who also finished two points off the playoff cut.
Kurt Busch fell behind early in the race and never could get in the spot he wanted.
He finished the night 19th and fell six points shy of the top 12 in the playoff field.
McDowell — the 2021 Daytona 500 winner — was out of contention early and finished 24th in the race, eliminating him from playoff contention.
