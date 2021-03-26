BRISTOL, Tenn. — Alex Bowman and Ryan Blaney led Friday practice sessions for the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Sunday’s race is the NASCAR Cup Series’ first on dirt since 1970, and the practice sessions were the first since the season-opening Daytona 500.
Bowman, driving the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, set the pace in the first session on the dirt track, which is set at exactly a half-mile. The Arizona racer, winner of the 2008 USAC National Focus Midget Championship, turned a fast lap of 20.155 seconds (89.308 mph).
The time was way off Blaney’s track record of 14.528 seconds (132.075 mph) on the .533-mile Bristol concrete. Still, Bowman enjoyed slinging a Cup car around the dirt.
“It’s a blast around here,” Bowman said. “We’re trying to use all our knowledge at HMS. I burned the right rear off, although I’m happy to be P1 after practice.”
Christopher Bell, one of the pre-race favorites, had the second-fastest time at 20.225 seconds (88.999 mph) in the No. 20 Toyota. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammates, Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin, were third and fourth fastest.
Busch’s No. 18 Toyota went 88.898 mph and Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota, the first car on the track, had a fast lap at 88.819 mph. Kyle Larson rounded out the top five at 88.609 mph in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
Larson, also among the pre-race favorites, will have to start at the back of the field Sunday after his engine overheated and had to be changed after practice.
Blaney, last week’s winner at Atlanta, led the second 50-minute session at 20.172 seconds (89.233 mph). The driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford said the track got hot and became rough on one end.
“It was like a thin layer of flaky dirt on top of packed black dirt in turns 1 and 2,” Blaney said. “I wish it was a little smoother. There are so many ruts. You try to set your car in there. If you hit one of those with your right rear or right front, it’s tough. It’s hard to be smooth out there.”
Bowman was second fastest at 20.194 seconds at 89.135 mph during the second practice, and he and Hamlin were in the top five in both practice sessions.
Bowman said the driving technique was much different than in a typical dirt race, in part the result of tire wear.
“You’re not really slinging it sideways,” Hamlin said. “It will be a challenge with the tires. You notice two, three laps on the tires that you don’t have the grip you do on the first lap. It gradually falls off. You’ve got to be technical and make sure you hit your marks.”
Joey Logano, who drives the No. 22 Team Penske Ford, was fourth in the second session. Rookie Chase Briscoe rounded out the top five in the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.
Defending Cup Series champion Chase Elliott was solid throughout the day. He was sixth fastest in the opening practice and eighth in final practice.
Truex was the first driver to spin during Cup practice. J.J. Yeley, a seasoned dirt track racer and one of one seven drivers to win the USAC Triple Crown championship, spun twice.
The field for the Food City Dirt Race is scheduled to be set with four 15-lap heat races Saturday evening. Quin Houff, Brad Keselowski, Bowman and Corey LaJoie are to start on the pole in the heat races.
TRUCK PRACTICE
The trucks were faster than the Cup cars during practice, led by Raphael Lessard’s quick time at 19.384 seconds (92.860 mph) in the No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet.
Rookie Carson Hocevar was next fastest at 19.396 seconds (92.802 mph) in the No. 42 Chevrolet, followed at 92.697 mph by Hailie Deegan in the No. 1 Ford.
Chase Briscoe in another Ford and Stewart Friesen in a Toyota rounded out the top five.
Heat races for the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.