KINGSPORT — If Matt Bowers was surprised to be tied for the lead after the first round of the Ridgefields Invitational golf tournament, imagine how he felt on Saturday when he was all alone on top of the leaderboard.

Bowers shot a 3-under-par 69 at Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club in the second round to pull ahead. Bowers was at 7-under 137 and will take a one-stroke lead over Lucas Armstrong into the final round.

Ridgefields Invitational: Round 2 scores, final-round tee times Saturday's results and Sunday's tee times for the 72nd Ridgefields Invitational at Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club in Kingsport.

“I didn’t expect this at all,” said Bowers, who hadn’t played a competitive round of golf for almost five years heading into this tournament. “That’s probably why I’m playing well. I didn’t have any expectations at all, but this is fun.”

Armstrong and Bowers were tied for the lead after opening 68s. Armstrong shot 70 in the second round.

“That could have been a whole lot better,” he said. “Just a couple of shots here or there.”

Armstrong has been his own worst enemy, hooking a ball into the hazard that is the Holston River and blasting two drives out of bounds over the first two rounds.

“I’m putting pretty good and my ball striking has been good,” he said.

Gate City’s Chance Taylor made a move on Saturday with a 67 that left him at 3-under 141, four strokes back. Milligan golfer Brandon Mathis, who made a hole-in-one on Friday, came back with a 68 that also left him at 141.

Joe Brooks was the only other player under par after two rounds. His 67 left him 1 under.

Bowers will be trying to become the second former Sullivan South golfer to win a local tournament this month. Fellow South grad Nick Cohen won the East Tennessee Amateur two weeks ago.

Bowers admits being in the lead changes his expectations for the weekend.

“I’m definitely thinking about it now,” he said. “I want to go for the win. But I’ll have the same game plan: a bunch of fairways and a bunch of greens. If Lucas starts to go crazy and makes a bunch of birdies, I might have to try to change that.”

Armstrong won this tournament in 2018 and he plans to lean on that experience down the stretch Sunday.

“I’ll just come out tomorrow and hope to shoot 1 or 2 under on the front,” he said. “Then get at the back nine. You can make some birdies coming in.”

Bowers and Armstrong — who have known each other for their entire lives, they’re both 29 — will join Mathis in the final group in the final round. They go off at 12:40 p.m.

In the seniors championship division, Mike Poe bogeyed the first hole and double-bogeyed the third before settling down. Three birdies on the back nine enabled him to shoot 73 and retain the lead.

Poe was at 5-under 139, two strokes ahead of Tim Dinwiddie.

Dinwiddie, the reigning Tennessee State Senior Amateur champ, shot 73 to fall to 3 under. Mark Halvorsen’s 70 left him at 2 under and Tony Green was another stroke back after a 72.

Bob Ross pulled ahead in the super senior division with a 70. He was at even-par 144, two strokes ahead of Pat Kenney, who shot his second consecutive 73.

First-round super senior leader Mitch Cox, who opened with a 70, shot 79 and was five strokes back.