BLOUNTVILLE — Starting a sports program from nothing is both a daunting task and the opportunity of a lifetime.
Jeremy Bosken knows both scenarios are true, but he’s more of an optimist and is meeting his new job head-on.
Bosken was introduced Wednesday morning as the new football coach at Tri-Cities Christian Academy. Bosken spent the last three years at Boyd-Buchanan in Chattanooga and had an area stop at David Crockett from 2013-16 as the head coach.
He left as the Pioneers' all-time wins leader with a record of 20-23 and playoff appearances in 2013 and 2016.
“We were looking for a coach with high Christian character, proven experience in building a football program and someone who has local ties to our region,” TCA Head of School Britt Stone said. “After meeting with Jeremy, it was obvious that we had found the right man. This was the next step in our goal to build the premier educational, athletic and arts opportunities for students who desire a Christ-centered education in our community.”
The Eagles — now a part of the Lakeway Christian schools system based out of the Morristown area — will field an eight-man team as early as this fall with hopes of a full 11-man squad by the time the new campus opens in August of 2024.
“It’s a little bit of a different approach,” Bosken said. “Grace Baptist (in Chattanooga) did a great job of modeling it and building it. They created a trust within the community and the parents. The leadership was on board with it and we’ve been talking to other eight-man teams in the area and even partnering with Lakeway to have games down there.
“A lot of the other teams are in the Nashville and Franklin area and there are even some in the western part of the state.”
The new school is currently in the early stages of construction off exit 56, which is the Tri-Cities Crossing exit.
The plot of land for which the new school will be on is around 75 acres and will have state-of-the-art facilities, including an indoor practice facility.
“When you say the only private Christian school in Northeast Tennessee with a football program and you mention Division I facilities, with a 75-acre campus and an indoor facility, it’s hard not to get excited,” Bosken said.
TCA is also hoping to become a full TSSAA member by the time the new campus opens up, most likely starting in Division II. When Bosken was at Boyd-Buchanan the Buccaneers were Division II, and the rules are a bit different than the public schools.
“We’re participating independently right now and we’ll travel into North Carolina and into Virginia, but our plan is to transition from the eight-man to the TSIA next year,” Stone said. “That’s an independent schools association and smaller schools that’s been around for about a decade.
“Then our plan is when we move into the new facility that we’ll be full TSSAA members. Our biggest thing right now is the student population and trying to add sports and develop at every single level.”
TCA currently has an enrollment of 270 students grades K-12 with 97 being high school age. The plans are in March when enrollment opens that the school could receive a massive influx of new faces.
Bosken is a graduate of East Tennessee State, a United State Marine Corps veteran who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom II and had no intentions of coaching until Ralph Nelson asked him to help coach quarterbacks at Sullivan East. The love affair with coaching was immediate, according to Bosken.
“I did not set out to be a coach,” Bosken said. “My goal even before I went to Iraq was to be in professional sports. I wanted to work in the front office. Shortly after I got back from Iraq, I was working on my Master’s (at Milligan) and Ralph Nelson invited me to come work with the quarterbacks. Once I stepped foot on that field again, I fell in love with it.”
He then moved on to become a wide receivers coach at Science Hill and spent five years with the Hilltoppers before taking the offensive coordinator job at York Comprehensive High School in South Carolina.
“I was able to be at Science Hill and work alongside Stacy Carter and see him rebuild that program,” Bosken said. “Now, he’s the winningest head coach in the history of Science Hill.”
Bosken has also had stops as the offensive coordinator at Cleveland and as the head coach at Knox Halls. Bosken’s journey has been a long and winding road, but he’s back in East Tennessee and feels more at home than ever.
“My family and I are so excited for the opportunity to come back to Northeast Tennessee,” Bosken said. “After we were able to meet Mr. Stone, Dr. (Bob) Brown and Mr. Jenkins, it was a no-brainer that this is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”