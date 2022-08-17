BLOUNTVILLE — Tri-Cities Christian is the new kid on the block in the local football world, but there are a few familiar faces leading the charge.

Jeremy Bosken is the man at the helm and helping build a program from the ground up. The Eagles will begin an eight-man gridiron squad this fall and hope to transition to the 11-man game once the new $84 million campus is completed off the Tri-Cities Crossing exit on Interstate 81.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you