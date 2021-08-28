BRISTOL, Tenn. — Conner Wingfield had a fast day.

Running in the shadow of the TVA South Holston Dam on a sweltering Saturday morning, the Daniel Boone senior won the annual Run for the Hills cross country meet for the second year in a row, but in record fashion this time around.

Wingfield broke the course record — previously held by former Trailblazers great Ben Varghese — by four seconds with a masterful run, covering the undulating, grueling 5-kilometer course in 15:58.9.

Wingfield became just the second runner to break 16 minutes in the event’s history. Former Abingdon runner Griff Graves — a two-time Foot Locker national finalist and currently an assistant coach at Syracuse — covered a slightly different course in 15:57.0 in 2007.

“My coaches don’t like to tell me about course records because it will get in my head,” Wingfield said. “The Syracuse coach (Graves) told me on the phone that he had the course record. Not knowing what it was, I told him I was going to beat all of his records.

“The kid from Abingdon (Isaac Thiessen) raced me like a dog. Coach told me to stick with everyone the first mile and once I took the lead, I pushed the hill ready hard.”

Abingdon pulled a slight upset, dethroning the Trailblazers to take the team title with 44 points. The Trailblazers, without two of their top five scorers, were second with 52.

Thiessen — younger brother of state champion Karl — was runner-up with a time of 16:16.3, the fourth-fastest time in the event's history. The Falcons senior beat his brother’s best time on the course by 30 seconds.

Isaac Thiessen and Wingfield were together for the first mile, covered in 5:12, but Boone's distance specialist broke Thiessen in the second half of the race.

“I had a pretty good race today,” Thiessen said. “My goal was to stay with Conner as long as I could. Having him here to push me helped out a lot and I hung on to him for about a mile and a half.

“Ben Varghese and Griff Graves both went on to be beasts, so I think Conner and I will do the same thing.”

Abingdon's Dylan Phillips finished third in 16:53.0, Jack Bundy seventh (18:08.7), Rives Boltwood ninth (18:25.2) and Bramley Childress 24th (19:22.8) — a good start for the Falcons, who have high aspirations for the rest of the season and beyond.

With perennial power Western Albemarle moving to Class 4 and out of the picture, Class 3 Abingdon is a contender for a state title that has long eluded the boys program since it began in the early 1970s.

“This was a big step for us,” Thiessen said. “We'd like to win a state championship this year. We’ve got a lot of time to make up and we all have to get better, but it’s a great start to the season.”

Among other notable finishes:

• Dobyns-Bennett’s Dane Sullins was fifth (17:29.0) and teammate Joe Neglia sixth (17:36.3).

• Providence’s Cole Thomas had a solid run of 18:22.8, good for eighth place.

• Riley Vernon (13th, 18:38.6) and Max Garner (14th, 18:41.0) both had good showings Elizabethton, and Sullivan East’s Jacob Witcher crossed 15th in 18:48.6.

HEADRICK LEADS TRIBE

On the girls’ side, D-B junior Autumn Headrick executed her race plan to perfection. Headrick started near the front, but gradually worked her way up throughout the race and wound up with the victory, crossing the line in 20:00.3 for her first cross country win.

Daniel Boone’s Kamryn Wingfield was second in 20:24.1.

Bolstered by Headrick’s win and good execution all the way around, the Lady Indians easily won the team title, amassing 23 points. Daniel Boone was second with 50.

“I really didn’t go into this race with a game plan because it was the first race,” Headrick said. “Coach (Bob) Bingham said not to worry about it too much and, of course, I worried about it.

“If I’m not really sure what I’m going to do, I’m going to run negative splits. I started out that first bit slower and just got faster.”

The Lady Indians are a young bunch this season, and triplets Sarah, Emily and Laura Siner all made big contributions to the team effort. Each finished in the top 25.

Kailee-Ann Conner was second on the Tribe squad, crossing third in 21:13.9. Emma Baker was D-B's third-highest finisher, her time of 21:30.2 good for fifth.

The Siner triplets and Conner are all freshmen.

“The Conner girl is like best friends with the triplets, so it’s more like quadruplets,” Bingham said. “We’re lucky to have them and they make us a whole lot better.

“Autumn reminds me a lot of Emma (Russum). Emma got her first win here in 2019 and they’re friends. It is an interesting parallel.”

Among other notable efforts:

• Abingdon freshman Aleah Dorn was the highest Virginia finisher, coming in fourth in 21:22.4.

• Sullivan East’s Mandy Lowery was sixth (21:36.3), David Crockett’s Breanna Dunn took ninth (21:57.0) and Tazewell freshman Abigail Rhudy had a strong 10th-place showing (22:07.8).

• West Ridge’s highest finisher on the day was Cara Taylor, who was 11th at 22:13.5.