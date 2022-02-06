JOHNSON CITY — Eli Penix added to his already full trophy case Sunday afternoon at the KYA Tennessee indoor track and field championships inside East Tennessee State's Mini-Dome.
The Daniel Boone strong man won the shot put with a throw of 16.99 meters, which equates to about 55 feet, 9 inches. Penix, who won both the shot put and discus titles outdoors last season, is fourth nationally in the shot with a 65-9 earlier this season.
“It was slick today for everybody and I did what I needed to do today to get it done,” Penix said. “My handling was a little, but the positions were good. I’ll take it.”
Penix said he plans to attend the New Balance Indoor national meet in New York City in mid-March.
“I think I can crack any position that I want to do, I just have to hit positions and execute,” he said. “If I do all of that, I think I’ll have a solid chance.”
The other day's throwing event also saw a winner from Northeast Tennessee: Cherokee’s Aaron Coffey won the boys' weight throw with a heave of 17.62 meters.
Cherokee teammate Amelia Metz was the girls' runner-up in the weight throw with a mark of 12.31 meters.
Daniel Boone's boys finished third in the team standings with 36 points, aided by Levi Streeval’s runner-up finish in the mile. Columbia Academy’s Connor Henson — the Division II-A state cross country champion — won the event in a sizzling 4:17.67.
“My plan was to go out with the leaders and wait until the last lap and a half and go with whoever went,” Streeval said. “I just hope to PR each and every race. I just want to run faster than the race I did before and hopefully by the state meet outdoors, I’ll run my best race.”
Hardin Valley swept the team titles, the boys with 89 points and the girls with 87.
TRIBE ROLLS TO 4x4 TITLE
The Dobyns-Bennett quartet of Bryson Gilliam, Hayden Lipford, Clay Carter and Aaron Vaughn rolled to the 4x400-meter relay title with a scorching time of 3:31.62.
Hardin Valley was in hot pursuit going into the anchor leg, but Vaughn smartly held strong positioning on the inside for the whole race.
Hardin Valley’s Austin Rome went to pass on the outside with 90 meters to go but tripped over his own feet, and Vaughn gained a decisive advantage into the finish.
CARRICO NABS SECOND
Boone’s Landon Carrico finished second in the high jump with a clearance of 1.83 meters, or about 6 feet.
Carrico, also a basketball player, doesn’t have all that much time during the winters to practice, so some of his warmups and early jumps are the only reps he gets.
“Coming to the meets is the only practice I really have,” he said. “Doing as good as I am now is pretty good, but I know I can do better.”
South Greene’s Jalen Ingram won with a clearance of 1.88 meters (roughly 6-2).
Science Hill’s Anna Smith placed fourth in the girls' high jump with a clearance of 1.49 meters (roughly 4-11).
GOOD DAY IN DMR
The 4,000-meter distance medley relay also proved to be a strong event for locals. The D-B girls were the runners-up (13:15.70), Science Hill was fifth (13:33.48) and Boone was sixth (13:45.80).
On the boys' side, the Trailblazers were third (11:19.57), Science Hill fifth (11:30.15) and D-B sixth (11:38.74).
STIFF SHOWS OUT
Brentwood Academy junior Mensi Stiff — the state outdoor record-holder with last year’s performance — demolished another mark Sunday.
She threw a monstrous 15.82 meters (51-10¼ imperial) in the shot put, beating the meet record by almost 2 meters. The throw nearly put her atop the country’s leaderboards.
According to the Milesplit databases, Stiff's just the 27th girl ever to throw more than 50 feet for the indoor shot. Her mark is 16th-best all-time nationwide.
Another meet record tumbled when Franklin Road Academy’s Payton Culp went 4.88 meters (16 feet) in the boys' pole vault. The mark is 16th nationally.
Ensworth’s Roland McGhee Jr. also broke a meet record with a long jump of 7.24 meters (roughly 23-9).