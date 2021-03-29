GRAY — Monday’s baseball game between Volunteer and Daniel Boone was like déjà vu all over again, as Yogi Berra would say.
The Trailblazers — behind another stellar outing from Gaven Jones — shut out the Falcons 7-0 at Clarence Mabe Field to claim another Big 7 Conference win.
“It’s very nice when I get to pencil in (Jones) as the starter,” Daniel Boone coach Scott Hagy said. “He’s doing a good job and I honestly don’t think he was as sharp as he was last week.”
In Jones’ last outing, a shutout of Dobyns-Bennett, he had a no-hitter going into the final frame.
He wasn’t quite as sharp against Volunteer but still went the distance, allowing just five hits, striking out nine and getting out of a pair of bases-loaded jams.
“We got a nice double play one time,” Hagy said. “We’re doing a better job defensively and there are still some other things that we need to clean up.”
Boone's bats had some pop, including Preston Miller’s solo home run in the first inning off Zach Justice.
The Trailblazers broke open the game in the third. With one out, Anthony Edwards reached first on a dropped third strike and worked his way to third via steal and a line-drive single by Miller. Both baserunners came home on a Jackson Jenkins single.
“Volunteer’s pitcher kept us off balance and he was hitting his spots on the outside,” Hagy noted.
Miller finished 3-for-4 and Jenkins went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
The Falcons were 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position but had some bad luck when opportunities arose.
With the bases loaded in the fourth, Quinn Brooks hit a grounder back to Jones, who made the easy throw home for the forceout. Catcher Cole Bishop also nailed Brooks before he got to first for the inning-ending 1-2-3 double play.
Justice, Brody Cloud, Colby Lawson, Tucker Bellamy and Connor Haynes singled for Volunteer.
The teams will meet in the turnaround game Tuesday in Church Hill.