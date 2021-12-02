At Daniel Boone, toughness is demanded from everyone.

So when a player finds a way to go above and beyond an already high bar, it catches the attention of the people who honor the area’s toughest players.

This year’s Times News All-Tough Guy Team is made up of players who earned their stripes by way of toughness, hard work, and doing things in a football way when the lights come up on Friday nights.

This year’s ATG captain is a workhorse. Daniel Boone offensive lineman Peyton Ford, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 295 pounds, wrecked plenty of defensive plans with sheer force.

Here is the rest of this year’s All-Tough Guy team: West Ridge linebacker Eli Topping, Daniel Boone linebacker Henry Hamlin, Science Hill linebacker Cade Fleeman, Dobyns-Bennett linebacker Branson Carswell, Dobyns-Bennett defensive back Hayden Sherer, Volunteer linebacker Jared Counts, Tennessee High running back Levon Montgomery, Volunteer quarterback Garrison Barrett, West Ridge quarterback Ethan Bergeron, and David Crockett defensive back John Rucker.

This year’s All-Tough Guy coach went to a man who had two jobs: win games and blend three schools into one. West Ridge’s Justin Hilton went back to the basics and used a hard-nosed offensive approach that helped his team earn nine wins and reach the second round of the playoffs.

PEYTON FORD

When a team says, “We’re going to run the football,” and the defense knows it, that team better bring a battering ram. For the Trailblazers, Ford was that weapon.

Defenses likely had the thought, "Is he coming after us again?"

ELI TOPPING

He played the game with intelligence and desire. And his teamwork-first attitude showed up in the fact he had the same number of assists assolo tackles.

He was a heart-and-soul kind of teammate and player.

BRANSON CARSWELL

“Enter at your own risk” was the basic warning delivered by Carswell as he made tackle after tackle, using the tools of guts, pride, and toughness.

He was part of the D-B defensive heartbeat.

CADE FLEEMAN

It wasn’t just about him hitting hard. He was a skilled linebacker who made plays. He also carried a great attitude and was a team leader.

There's something to be said about doing things the right way on the football field, and that was part of Fleeman's approach.

HAYDEN SHERER

The Indians had a ballhawk in their secondary, and he came with an unrelenting attitude. Sherer fit the ATG profile as a receiver, too.

He was the snapshot picture of the Tribe attitude.

JARED COUNTS

Volunteer’s solid season wouldn’t have come together without the glue performances of their skilled and rugged defensive leader.

Tackles were second nature to the leather-hunting terror.

LEVON MONTGOMERY

Football isn’t only about wins and losses; it’s about overcoming adversity. Montgomery walked through the fire of family tragedy and kept battling — and succeeding — for his teammates.

GARRISON BARRETT

Sometimes toughness doesn’t display itself in terms of running over people. Barrett put forth a mental toughness and a big heart that kept Volunteer fighting and succeeding.

Leadership qualities were also part of his ATG equation.

ETHAN BERGERON

Sometimes toughness displays itself in terms of running over people. That was Bergeron’s rugged calling card, and he was the commander in chief of one of the area’s most physical offenses.

Taking hits but continuing forward was his second nature.

JOHN RUCKER

When players keep finding ways to make plays on the football field, heart and desire are a big part of the equation. Rucker had plenty of both.

He was simply a gritty and determined player.

HENRY HAMLIN

Good old-fashioned physical toughness can go a long way in football, and Hamlin displayed that part of his game on pretty much every snap.