Daniel Boone is sending one of its volleyball players to the NCAA Division I level.
McKenna Dietz, a four-year player for the Lady Trailblazers, signed with East Tennessee State, the university announced Tuesday.
The Gray resident tallied 2,943 assists, 1,394 digs, 390 kills, 155 aces and 142 blocks during her high school career.
“McKenna was an all-around player at Daniel Boone and a major competitor on the court,” said ETSU coach Benavia Jenkins. “She brings a lot of athleticism to the setter position and I am excited to see her compete every day in the gym.”
Dietz was the Big 6 Conference co-setter of the year during her sophomore season. As a junior, she was the conference's setter of the year and earned District 1-AAA tournament MVP honors along with Region 1-AAA all-tournament team recognition.
As a senior, Dietz was the Big 6 player of the year after helping the Lady Trailblazers win their first conference championship since 1995 and make their first state tournament appearance since 1998.
She started on the varsity basketball team for three years and is a four-year starter on the school’s softball squad.
FSU TRANSFER
ETSU also said Taylor Roberts, a 5-foot-4 junior, is joining the program as a transfer from Florida State.
The libero from Sneads, Florida, totaled 464 digs in three seasons with the Seminoles. In her sophomore campaign in 2019, Roberts was second on the team in digs (284) and third in aces (19).