SALEM, Va. — A long journey up I-81 turned out to be a triumphant one for local cross country teams Saturday in the Knights Crossing Invitational at the lightning-quick Green Hill Park 5-kilometer course.
In the boys' red division, Daniel Boone put on an impressive show, taking the team title with 67 points. The Trailblazers defeated perennial state power Blacksburg by 37 points and bested 39 other teams.
The Union boys proved again that they are a contender in the VHSL Class 2 championship talk, winning the black division convincingly with 37 points. The Bears defeated defending champion Alleghany by 44 points.
In the girls' red division, Dobyns-Bennett finished an impressive third place out of 40 teams behind VHSL Class 4 powerhouses Jefferson Forest and Blacksburg.
WINGFIELD COMES UP SHORT
Boone senior Conner Wingfield ran to a runner-up finish by three-tenths of a second with a personal best of 15:13.5, which vaulted him into the top spot in the Tennessee rankings. Franklin County’s Nathan Atchue won the red race, and his time of 15:13.2 bettered the course record by a little more than a second.
Wingfield was running second by almost 30 yards with less than a half-mile to go but pulled even with Atchue going into the homestretch. Atchue made one final surge in the dying stages to pull out the win.
“We went out really slow in the first mile and a half. My coach was telling us to pick it up ... I let out a surge at about a mile and a half to see if anyone would go with me," Wingfield said. "The Franklin County kid pulled up in front of me.
“I started pushing with about 800 to go, but he matched me every time and he ended up having a little bit more lean than I did.”
The Trailblazers put four of their top five in the top 14 and had an impressive team average of 16:07.
Boone senior Levi Streeval (15:32.1) took third in an impressive season debut, and sophomore Luke Mussard (16:12.6) was 11th. Alex Quackenbush (16:25.7) finished 14th and Bryson Lewis (17:06.4) 39th.
“This was definitely a fun trip,” Boone coach Len Jeffers said. “We didn’t get to take a trip last year and we had never been up here. We knew the competition was great and it was definitely a highlight to come up here against some out-of-state teams to see where we stand.”
Abingdon had strong showing, finishing fourth with 117 points and only two points shy of Class 6 Oakton.
Falcons senior Isaac Thiessen was fifth in a personal-best 15:47.2 and teammate Dylan Phillips (15:54.6) placed seventh. The Falcons were the top Class 3 team at the meet, easily outdistancing region rival Christiansburg by almost 200 points.
Abingdon had a 16:33 average on what will be the state meet course for Classes 1, 2 and 3.
Dobyns-Bennett showed signs of progress with a seventh-place showing. Joe Neglia (16th, 16:28.1) was the Tribe's top finisher.
HEADRICK’S HUGE DAY
D-B junior Autumn Headrick is off to quite the start in her junior year. Headrick didn’t just break 19 minutes for the first time, she smashed the mark, running 18:34.5 and finishing third.
“I really just knew I could do it,” Headrick said. “I wanted to run 19:00 and I got into the race and I knew I could do it.”
The Lady Indians had a good day, racking up a team average of 19:58 with a group of primarily underclassmen. They were just 23 points back of Blacksburg.
“Autumn is having a really good year so far and she’s training hard,” D-B coach Bob Bingham said. “She’s got her swag back and her confidence back. She’s so mentally tough and she’s in a good place right now.
“I know we’re good right now, but I really don’t know how good we can be.”
Boone’s Kamryn Wingfield was also below 19, finishing in 18:59.9 and leading the Lady Trailblazers to a sixth-place finish.
Glenvar senior Carly Wilkes broke the field with a little over a mile to go and won the red race in 18:07.3. Jefferson Forest took the team title with 90 points.
Abingdon finished eighth, led by Makaleigh Jessee's ninth-place effort in 19:10.2.
BEARS ROLL
Union's boys won the black division by a landslide after placing their entire scoring seven inside the top 25.
“This is why we come here: to run championship-style races,” coach Mark Castle said. “We’re excited and we’ve got an amazing bunch of kids again. I’m super proud of my kids today.”
Alleghany’s Gabe Miller won with a time of 17:12.1, but the Bears put three in front of the next Mountaineers runner.
“Having a chance to watch all the divisions and being able to do well gives us a little extra something you need,” Castle said.
Dorian Almer was Union's top finisher, placing third in 17:32.3. Benjamin Hersel (fourth, 17:34.3) and Asher Whitt (fifth, 17:39.2) were right behind him.
The other scoring members were Isaiah Pennington (15th, 18:13.7) and Gavin Bolling (17th, 18:25.3).
Castlewood junior Adam Gibson continued to make a strong case for the Class 1 individual title with his runner-up finish in a time of 17:20.0.
Gibson was in a chase pack a little more than a mile into the race but ran smart and worked his way into second by a mile to go.
“Whenever I came here, I saw a bunch of schools and I knew that I was going to get good competition in whatever division I was in,” Gibson said. “Hopefully with this being my third race, I can get faster and have a fun race here at state later in the year.”