KINGSPORT — Daniel Boone won one for the decades, or at least the decade, Thursday.
The Lady 'Blazers took a 3-1 (25-23, 14-25, 25-20, 26-24) Big 6 Conference volleyball win over Dobyns-Bennett at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
The victory was the first win for the program at D-B in the eight-year tenure of Boone coach Chelsea Baker.
“Dobyns-Bennett is always a good team. They move quick, they move fast. They picked up a lot of balls that normally would go down,” said Baker. “At the end we were able to get some momentum and some excitement and we got going.”
The victory was a crucial early-season win for Boone (6-2, 3-0), which stayed unbeaten in Big 6 Conference play.
MOVING THE BALL
The Lady Indians led for most of the first set until Boone broke a 22-22 tie with a 3-1 run, including a kill from McKenna Dietz and another from Dannah Persinger to take the opening-set win.
D-B came back strong in the second set, pulling ahead 22-10 behind a formidable front-line attack from Whitley Maupin, Inari Phillips and Meg Maynor and coasted to the win.
BATTLING STRONG
The two squads battled tough in the final two sets, which saw several ties and lead changes along the way.
Despite the loss, D-B coach Patricia Dygert said she was pleased with her team’s effort.
“It was definitely a tough match, but we’ve grown even just from last week,” she said. “That was our goal, to come in here and grow every single game. To come together and learn each other more.
“They stayed pretty positive and I’m proud of them for that. And we played pretty well. They just found our weaknesses, and those will be some things we’ll work on.”
BY THE NUMBERS
Dietz led Boone’s attack with 13 kills and 35 assists, while also recording 12 digs.
The Lady 'Blazers also got 11 kills and two blocks from Persinger, while Riley Brinn had 10 kills and Riley Brandon finished with nine.
Allie Davis finished with 19 digs for Boone, while Rylee Wines had 15 digs and two blocks and Claire Nave finished with 12 digs.
The Lady Indians (1-2, 1-2) got 13 kills and 16 digs from Maupin, 11 kills and four blocks from Phillips and eight kills from Maynor.
Dakota Vaiese had 22 assists and Jessie Odle added 15, while Rachel Falin recorded 35 digs and Hannah Day contributed 18.
UP NEXT
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action on Monday when Boone hosts Sullivan East and D-B is at home against Cherokee.