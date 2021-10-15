GRAY — Daniel Boone has battled through one of the state’s toughest football schedules this season. Yet on Friday night at Nathan Hale Stadium, the Trailblazers took a giant step toward a possible Region 1-5A championship with a crucial 24-7 win over Tennessee High.
Boone (2-5, 2-1) hosts cross-county rival David Crockett next week in the annual Musket Bowl with a region title on the line.
“Right now is when you want to be playing your best football,” said Trailblazers coach Jeremy Jenkins. “It’s getting close to playoff time and now is when you need to control the line of scrimmage and tonight, I think our kids did a good job on both sides of the ball.”
After forcing the Vikings (2-4, 1-2) to punt on their game-opening possession, Boone marched 67 yards in eight plays. Aiden Riner crossed the goal line from a yard out to put the Trailblazers on top 7-0 with 4:46 to go in the first quarter.
Hagan Edwards caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Luke Jenkins in the second quarter and Boone went to the halftime festivities with a 14-0 advantage.
Jenkins tossed a 5-yard scoring pass to Landon Kirkpatrick in the third quarter and the ’Blazers extended the lead to 21-0.
But Tennessee High was not ready to call it a night. The Vikings answered with a 15-play, 76-yard drive that culminated in a 23-yard TD pass from Steven Johnson to Nysaiah Foote that cut the deficit to 21-7 before the end of the third.
Boone came right back with a 14-play drive that covered 76 yards and concluded with a 30-yard Ben Shrewsberry field goal with 7:44 remaining in the game.
“We went to a two-back set this week and I think they helped us,” said Riner, who finished with 67 yards on 11 carries. “Right now, our entire focus is winning the region, so we have to take care of business when Crockett comes here next week.”
Johnson completed 11 of 25 passes for 105 yards and the TD with an interception.
Vikings running back Levon Montgomery, who was not expected to play because of an injury, earned 35 tough yards on 14 rushes.