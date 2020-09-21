GRAY — After rallying to seize the second set, Daniel Boone’s senior-laden volleyball team captured the momentum of Monday’s nonconference match with Sullivan South.
The come-from-behind effort springboarded the Lady Trailblazers on to a 25-18, 25-23, 25-10 victory.
Boone (14-3) trailed 12-6 and 21-18 in the second set but kept points alive and put down crucial kills late.
“I just felt like there was low energy on both sides tonight,” Boone coach Chelsea Baker said. “A win is a win, though.”
Senior middle blocker Dannah Persinger led the offense with 10 kills, and Riley Brandon and Riley Brinn each had eight.
Senior setter McKenna Dietz passed a significant milestone, tallying her 1,300th career dig early in the second set. She finished with 11 digs along with three kills, 25 assists and a pair of aces.
“We’re celebrating this milestone because she got her 1,000th dig at state last year and we couldn’t do anything there because we didn’t have a home court advantage,” Baker said. “I knew she would get to this mark because she’s good and it’s a pretty high number for digs.”
Rylee Wines led the defense with 13 digs, and Allie Davis had seven.
The Lady Rebels (8-5) — forced to play with some shuffled pieces — had the wind taken out of the sails in the crucial second set. They were out front the whole way until squandering the lead late.
“I feel like that’s the way volleyball is,” longtime South coach Wendy Ratliff said. “Sometimes it could be one small thing that takes the wind out and you can’t get it back.
“I thought they really worked well under the circumstances in the first two games. I was as happy with their performance as I could be.”
Riley Haynie led the offense with 10 kills and Rachel Miller had four. Olivia Delung had a solid night with 21 assists.
Mollie Williams led the Lady Trailblazers’ defense with 24 digs and Allie Jordan threw in nine.
UP NEXT
The Lady ‘Blazers will host Big 6 Conference foe Volunteer on Tuesday, which will serve as Senior Night. The match will begin at 6 p.m.
With a win, Boone can clinch the regular-season conference title for the first time as a Class AAA team and its first overall league crown since 1995.
South hosts Three Rivers foe Sullivan East on Tuesday, beginning at 6:30 p.m. A Lady Rebels win secures at least a share of the conference title with Sullivan Central.
The contest with the Lady Patriots could be South’s biggest regular-season conference match in some time.
“It was important to get floor time tonight before the match tomorrow with East,” Ratliff said. “I know I have talented players and it might just take a minute for it to come together.”