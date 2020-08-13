Year in and year out, the Big 6 Conference is one of the toughest Class AAA volleyball leagues in the state.
Both regular-season champion Dobyns-Bennett and tournament queen Daniel Boone are coming off state tournament appearances in Murfreesboro.
The Lady Indians’ second straight appearance resulted in a second straight third-place finish.
The Lady Trailblazers made the tournament for the first time since 1998 and their first as a Class AAA team. Boone fell to eventual state champion Brentwood in straight sets and dropped a five-set heartbreaker to Cleveland.
The season is scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 17, and a marquee nonconference matchup will kick things off as Sullivan Central hosts Science Hill.
The District 1-AAA tournament this season is set for Oct. 5-9 at Tennessee High.
DANIEL BOONE
On paper, Boone has some of the best returners at key offensive positions.
Led by returning District 1-AAA tournament MVP McKenna Dietz, a senior setter, and senior middle blocker Dannah Persinger, the Lady Trailblazers will have a target on their backs all season.
“We will have to rely a lot on McKenna and Dannah’s leadership this season where we’re having to replace Jaycie (Jenkins), Greyson (Stevens), Mackenzie (Sweigart) and Laken (Jones),” said Chelsea Baker, who is in her eighth year as Boone’s coach. “Everyone that played last year still has that bad taste in their mouth with that loss to Cleveland.”
Other promising players who saw a lot of playing time last year include sophomore outside hitter Riley Brandon and junior Riley Brinn, playing opposite Brandon.
Two transfer players, Riley Wines from Volunteer and Suzie Chatman from Sullivan South, are promising newcomers for Baker to work with.
“This conference is always tough, and there for a while, there wasn’t a night that we didn’t play a weak team,” Baker said. “I honestly think that it’s going to be between us, Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett.”
SCIENCE HILL
Losing outside hitter Claire Thomas from last year’s squad that finished third in the district tournament will hurt, but Loren Grindstaff returns for her senior season.
That should be a huge help.
“Returning for us in the middle is 6-foot, first-team all-conference, District 1-AAA all-tournament selection Loren Grindstaff,” coach Laura Cook said. “Loren will lead our offensive attack and sees the court well, which makes her hard to stop in the middle. She also puts up a huge block. Joining Loren in the middle is junior 6-foot-1 Jordan Hallman.
“We look for her to bring a big presence in the middle for us this year.”
Also back is outside hitter Sara Whynot, who came on strong at the end of last season.
“Sara will be a big contributing factor for our team,” Cook said. “She can jump out of the gym and put the ball down. We will be counting on her to make plays both offensively and defensively.
“Joining Sara on the outside will be junior Heidi Ervin. Heidi will be coming in with a tough and quick swing.”
Led by senior Jesse Franks and junior Lexi Kalogeros, the defense also should be strong.
“We are looking to be tough defensively and scrappy in our coverage of the floor. ... Jesse can play anywhere on the court and has for us since her freshman year. She really knows and understands the game, leads by example and also brings a competitive presence while on the court,” Cook said. “Lexi brings a high level of intensity and grit to the defensive position. She is skilled at reading and reacting to the opposing team’s offense.”
Well rounded with a lot of height on the block, the Lady Hilltoppers are “working together to leave their mark on this conference,” Cook said.
“Every team has to show up every single night because this is such a strong conference with a high level of play day in and day out,” she added. “We look forward to watching this group work hard to rise to the challenges with high hopes of a very competitive season.”
DOBYNS-BENNETT
Gone are the big three of Staley Humphries, Rylee Waye and Hannah Watson who shouldered the load for the Lady Indians in their near upset of mighty Brentwood last season in the winners bracket finals.
Also gone is their former coach, Haley Price, who left for a collegiate position. Tenured assistant Patricia Dygert stepped into the role in the offseason.
“This was definitely an unforeseen challenge,” Dygert said. “There’s a lot of differences between being an assistant and a head coach, especially here at Dobyns-Bennett. I’m very excited and honored, but there’s a lot of responsibility to go along with it.”
Thankfully for Dygert, Zoie Larkins is still with the team. The senior libero, arguably an all-state candidate, has improved every season and was a huge reason the Tribe advanced so far last year.
“We are a younger team, but we’re putting in a lot of time in the gym,” Dygert said. “Meg (Maynor) and Zoie will definitely be our team leaders, especially defensively.”
Maynor came on strong near the end of the season. The junior is likely to be anchoring the front line at middle blocker.
VOLUNTEER
Coming off a strong fourth-place finish in the district tournament, the Lady Falcons enter the season under new coach Rindi Perry.
“We are a youthful team,” Perry said. “We have eight freshmen and five returners. Right now, our hitting is the strength of the team.”
Having lost defensive standout Jersey Wines to graduation, Volunteer will be looking to fill her shoes with junior Emily Christian.
Perry said senior outside hitter Carlee McClain also is expected to make big contributions this fall.
“(Carlee) will be hitting outside when she’s on the front row and probably setting when she’s on the back row,” Perry said. “She’s got the most experience and senior leadership for me.”
TENNESSEE HIGH
The Lady Vikings have seven seniors, all in key positions, and that experience and senior leadership could allow them to make some noise in the conference.
Setter Loren Cook and outside hitter Jamaiya Honaker are two of the team’s biggest returners this fall.
DAVID CROCKETT
Following the departure of coach Marquis Clark, the Lady Pioneers have gone through not one, but two coaches this offseason.
This season will most likely be another tough one for the Jonesborough crew.