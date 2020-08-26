GRAY — Daniel Boone was living the “life of Riley” on Tuesday night on the volleyball floor.
Riley Brinn and Riley Brandon had 10 kills apiece and the Lady Trailblazers rolled to a 25-20, 25-7, 25-14 win over rival David Crockett in Big 6 action at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium.
The Lady ’Blazers (6-1) — who played in the TSSAA Class AAA tournament last season — were coming off a weekend tournament at Elizabethton in which they took on such teams as Anderson County, Science Hill and South Greene.
“This weekend was good for us because we saw a lot of fast action,” Boone coach Chelsea Baker said. “That showed us a lot of what we needed to work on. We got mentally frustrated in the third set and that’s something we’ve got to work on: being mentally tough.”
Crockett (2-1) rallied from an early deficit in the first game to pull within four points near the end. They also led early in the third before Boone pulled it out.
“We made a ton of mistakes early, which we had talked about all week,” Crockett coach Ashton Hippenstiel said. “This game is about who makes less errors and can compete at the end. We didn’t have very high energy in our first away match. They’ve got to get confidence they can come here and play against this team. We defended the first ball well, just not well enough.”
Brandon also had 12 digs. Rylee Wines added five kills, six digs and five assists.
McKenna Dietz led the team with 23 assists and 15 digs and added five kills. Dannah Persinger also had five kills and was a force in the middle for the Lady ’Blazers, Claire Nave chipped in seven digs and Allie Davis had six.
“In the first game, all the nerves had to shake out,” Persinger said. “Once we started turning it on, we kept rolling. We really turned it and we’re getting each other. The third set, we had a few moments here and there, but we finished it out.”
Emma Gouge recorded eight kills and six digs for Crockett. Ashlyn Dulaney closed with five kills and 11 digs, and Madison Day matched her with 11 digs. Nora Walters had four service aces and three blocks, and Kylee Coggins came through with 12 assists.