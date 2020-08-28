GREENEVILLE — Daniel Boone quarterback Jackson Jenkins connected with Phillip Page on three touchdown passes, including the game-winner with 25 seconds left, and the Trailblazers stunned four-time state champion Greeneville 35-34 on Friday night at Burley Stadium.
The Trailblazers (1-1) were playing with emotion after seeing running back Devon White break his leg right in front of the Boone bench. The ‘Blazers scored twice after the injury, including taking possession on the winning drive with 5:49 left and marching downfield to the 1 on a Brennan Blair run. The next play, the ball was snapped over Jenkins’ head and downed on the 7. That turned out to be no problem for Jenkins, who found Page inside the left corner of the end zone for the winning TD.
“When Devon went out, we came together as a team and said we were going to win the ballgame for him,” said Jenkins, who completed 12 of 14 passes for 153 yards. “When we can run the football, the passing game opens up, too. We got off the ball and whooped them.”
Boone controlled the clock, more than doubling Greeneville’s time of possession. Page was on the receiving end of seven catches for 108 yards, including earlier touchdown receptions of 33 and 25 yards.
“The crowd was going crazy. I heard the play call after the bad snap the play before,” Page said. “I trusted Daniel Matherly on the outside and we had been working on that play all week. If we got in close, that was what we were going to run.”
The ‘Blazers had only a 424-376 advantage in total offense but converted 27 first downs to 11 for the Greene Devils. Blair was a workhorse with 41 carries for 164 yards. White had 16 carries for 104 yards and two TDs before his injury.
The loss of White, who is also the team’s defensive leader at linebacker, was a huge blow. Coach Jeremy Jenkins, who rushed onto the field with trainer Craig Moorhouse as soon as it happened, was overwhelmed by the response of his team.
“Our kids are really tight, especially that senior group. To have a play like that happen right in front of me, Craig looked at me and we both knew what was going on,” Coach Jenkins said. “Our kids got down by 14 twice, but I never felt we were out of it. We gave up some big plays, had some things go against us, but we were the more dominant team.”
HOW THEY SCORED
The Greene Devils (0-1) had the ball for only two offensive plays in the first quarter but led 6-0 after Nick Iezzi’s fumble recovery and return up the right sideline for a 72-yard touchdown.
Boone responded with an 18-play, 76-yard drive capped by White’s 1-yard touchdown run.
Greeneville’s big-play capability took center stage again when Mason Gudger broke free and raced 43 yards for a touchdown. A 2-point conversion run by quarterback Drew Gregg gave the Devils a 14-7 lead.
On the opening possession of the second half, Gregg hit Jaden Stevenson in stride for a 58-yard touchdown and a two-possession Greeneville lead.
Boone answered immediately. White broke a 29-yard run and then powered through Greeneville’s defense on the next play for an 11-yard TD.
The Devils again countered when on fourth-and-1 at the Boone 46, Stevenson took a screen pass and sprinted down the sideline for the 28-14 advantage.
A 28-yard touchdown pass from Jenkins to Page pulled the ’Blazers back within one possession.
Two plays later, Gudger caught a pass from Gregg and was tackled by Preston Miller at the 40, but Gudger ran on for a 74-yard TD after the official ruled his knee didn’t touch the ground.
Jenkins and Page connected again, this time on a 33-yard TD pass that pulled Boone within 34-28 — one play after White’s injury.
That set the stage for Boone’s defense, which got its offense the ball back on its own 18. The winning drive encompassed 82 yards in 15 plays.
Gudger led the Devils with 243 all-purpose yards, including 102 rushing and 106 receiving yards. Gregg was 9-of-12 passing for 255 yards, three TDs and one interception. Stevenson finished with 110 receiving yards.
UP NEXT
Boone will start Region 1-5A play against Tennessee High next Friday but is taking the time to savor one of the biggest regular-season wins in school history.
“It’s a huge win for us,” Coach Jenkins said. “Our kids bounced back from (a 28-14 loss to CAK) last week and played well. You have to play well with the atmosphere down here. I was really tickled with the push our offensive line got up front. If we can do that, we will be in games with anybody.”