GRAY — You just can’t make this stuff up.
Down 12-7 with less than a minute to go and facing fourth-and-31 on its own 37-yard line, Daniel Boone looked as if its season was about to come to a crushing end.
“We went empty backfield and just tried to buy some time and hope somebody would get behind their defense,” said Trailblazers coach Jeremy Jenkins.
That somebody was sophomore Jackson Utsman, who hauled in a 51-yard pass from Luke Jenkins to keep Daniel Boone’s hopes alive.
“The coaches drew up a great play that put us all in the right spots,” Utsman said. “When Luke rolled out, I just knew it was coming to me.”
Then, as if that miracle pass completion was not enough, the Trailblazers scored 12 points in just eight seconds to rally for a stunning 19-12 win over Halls in the TSSAA Class 5A playoffs at Nathan Hale Stadium on Friday night.
“It was fourth-and-forever and out kids really dug deep,” said Coach Jenkins. “I told them at halftime we were lucky to be in the game. The kids didn’t quit, and they’ll never quit and now we’re playing next week in the second round of the playoffs.”
Boone (5-5) will host Knox Central (7-3) next Friday. The Bobcats defeated Tennessee High 46-7 to advance.
Halls (5-6) led 6-0 at the half on the strength of two Jake Marcantel field goals.
The ‘Blazers finally put together some offense late in the third quarter and took a 7-6 lead on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Luke Jenkins to Landon Kirkpatrick early in the fourth. The pass was intended for Braiden Blankenship but was tipped by the Halls safety right into the waiting arms of Kirkpatrick.
The Red Devils responded with a 10-play, 84-yard drive. Quarterback Caden Cummings tossed a pass to Nolan Faust, and he raced 11 yards for the TD and a 12-7 advantage.
With 5:33 remaining, Boone had the ball on its own 23-yard line. The Trailblazers moved out to the 50 only to have Jenkins sacked twice in a row for a loss of 21 yards.
When all hope seemed lost, the Trailblazers just found a way.
After Utsman’s miracle catch kept hope alive, Jenkins hit Kirkpatrick with a 2-yard TD pass and a 13-12 lead with 16.6 seconds left in the game.
With Halls facing its own desperate situation, an errant Red Devils pass was picked off by Blankenship, and he raced 17 yards for another touchdown.
The Trailblazers had miraculously scored 12 points in just eight seconds.
“A lot of people doubted us in the last two weeks,” Luke Jenkins said, “but we believed in ourselves and never quit.”