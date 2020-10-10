GRAY — Not even remnants from Hurricane Delta moving through the area could stop the runners from toeing the line Saturday morning at the 48th annual Trailblazer Invitational.
Daniel Boone dominated both team races in the 5-kilometer cross country event and its girls made history by becoming the first Lady Trailblazers team to win its own meet.
“It’s definitely special and actually really hard to describe what this means for the girls team,” Boone coach Len Jeffers said. “The whole team just had a really good day and there were a lot of positives to take away from today.”
WINGFIELD, 'BLAZERS FOR THE WIN
Boone’s Conner Wingfield reeled off his fourth straight individual win to remain unbeaten this season. He broke away from Sullivan Central’s Mason Sanders going up the Pride Park hill after blazing the first mile in 4:53.
Wingfield’s final time was 16:05.1. Sanders was second in 16:37.7.
“Conner has been in a different situation this year,” Jeffers said. “He’s always had someone to chase and now that he’s out there alone a lot, it becomes more mental than anything.”
Boone took the team title with 25 points, 58 better than runner-up Dobyns-Bennett. Dane Sullins’ fifth-place finish (17:31.9) was tops for the Indians. Sullivan East finished a surprise third, led by Drew Ledford in 14th (17:55.2).
Boone's other scorers were Luke Mussard (third, 16:50.1), Bryson Lewis (seventh, 17:37.6), Alexander Quackenbush (ninth, 17:41.8) and Samuel Hall (12th, 17:52.5).
“I’m always telling myself to go for the win, but something inside of me keeps wanting a time,” Wingfield said. “I heard a lot of my teammates talking about how good they did and some of them had personal bests. I’m happy with that because I like to see others have success."
A FIRST FOR LADY 'BLAZERS
In the storied history of the Trailblazer, the second longest-running meet in the state, the homestanding girls team had never won the title.
That changed Saturday when Kamryn Wingfield led the Lady Trailblazers to the team victory with 46 points. The sophomore missed the school record by a mere three seconds with her time of 19:32.2, which was good enough for second behind Tennessee High star Zoe Arrington.
“(Kamryn) had another good race and she’s really wanting to beat (Arrington)," noted Conner Wingfield, Kamryn's brother. "I always joke about how it’s another 1-2 punch for the Wingfield bunch.”
Boone senior Patricia Chellah had her best race of the season, finishing sixth in 20:05.9. Also scoring for the winners were Natalie Fellers (14th, 21:18.1), Ella Battel (15th, 21:28.7), Emily Diehl (16th, 21:29.2), Chloe Brown (19th, 21:50.1) and Payton Laney (21st, 21:57.3).
“This has been a unique situation this year for the girls team because there’s a group of seniors that have welcomed in a group of freshmen,” Jeffers said. “Patricia probably ran the best cross country race I’ve seen her run in four years."
Boone beat runner-up David Crockett by 40 points. Breanna Dunn’s 10th-place finish (20:43.1) paced the Lady Pioneers.
"Heartbreak Hill” on the backside of the course was quite slick going up, Arrington said, but that didn't seem to slow her much. She cruised to victory in 19:07.7.
“I felt good about the race, but I went through the mile a little bit faster than I should,” said Arrington, easily the area’s second-best runner behind Science Hill’s Jenna Hutchins this season. “My second and third miles were pretty consistent. It definitely wasn’t the best conditions.”
National meets like the Nike Cross and Foot Locker are canceled this year because of the pandemic, so Arrington said she's looking elsewhere for her postseason plans.
“I’d like to get top five in the state and then maybe to Indiana or Tallahassee and run in the postseason," she said.
OTHER NOTABLES
On the girls' side, Sullivan East’s Mandy Lowery had another solid run, finishing third in 19:47.7.
Varsity B race winner Morgan Blazer of Cocke County cracked the top 10 with a fifth-place finish and clocked a 20:04.5, more than two minutes ahead of second place.
D-B sophomore and top runner Autumn Headrick finished seventh (20:08.0) and Science Hill lead harrier Trinny Duncan was eighth (20:25.2).
Tri-Cities Christian eighth-grader Maggie Bellamy continued her string of top-10 showings this year by placing by ninth (20:34.4).
For the boys, Chuckey-Doak's Irving Medina was fourth in 17:15.4. The senior should be the favorite to win the regional small schools title at the end of the month.
Varsity B race winner Cole Thomas of Providence Academy broke 18 minutes for the first time, running 17:55.8 and placing 15th overall.
A NOD TO THE FOLKS
“I really can’t say enough about the Boone parents," Jeffers said. "They did a great job with all of the temperature checks, concession stands and everything, even in the bad weather.”