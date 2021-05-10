KINGSPORT — Daniel Boone got the big hit when it needed it most in Monday afternoon’s District 1-AAA baseball game at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
The Trailblazers — thanks to two huge doubles in the sixth inning — eliminated Dobyns-Bennett 4-3 and moved into another elimination game at Tennessee High on Tuesday.
“This is huge to put D-B out of the district tournament at J. Fred,” Boone coach Scott Hagy said. “We believed that it could happen and we came over here and played like it could happen."
Cole Bishop led off the sixth with a double, and Jackson Jenkins followed with a single. Sophomore Hagen Edwards then doubled into deep right field to plate Bishop and give Boone the lead for good.
“We woke up there and got some things done,” Hagy said. “Hagen Edwards had just missed two earlier and he was on it. Before he went up to the plate, I told him not to miss it this time.”
In the bottom of the seventh, two of the first three D-B batters got on board via walk. Preston Miller came on in relief of Boone’s Gaven Jones, who had thrown 110 pitches.
Miller got himself into a tough situation when he hit Sam Ritz with a pitch to load the bases with two outs. But Miller got the next batter up — pinch-hitting freshman Aiden Arnette — to strike out swinging with a high fastball on a 3-2 count.
“I’d put Preston in that situation again,” Hagy said. “Gaven has done it all year long for us. I asked him how he felt and he said he felt good and wanted to finish. Towards the end there, I think he was a little gassed.
“Preston came in and got it done, albeit unconventional with a hit batter and bases loaded, but we’ll take it.”
Jones struck out six and earned the win.
Baseball, like life, can be unfair as D-B’s Jake Timbes knows all too well after striking out 16 and hitting a two-run home run in the third but still taking the loss.
“Jake was pretty unbelievable tonight,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. “We only have one senior this year in Gage Hensley. We got 24 wins this year and we’ve got a few things to work on. We lost three one-run games to Boone this year and another one to Tennessee High, so we just have to do a few little things to get over the top.”
Hensley had an RBI bunt single in the fourth for the Tribe (24-11).
Boone (18-11) churned out nine hits, led by Bishop's 2-for-3 day that included two doubles and two RBIs. Brogan Jones also drove in a Trailblazers run.
The ’Blazers head to Tod Houston Field with payback on their minds after having given up a 6-2 lead in a loss to the Vikings earlier this season.
“Right now, this is a different team than that one that fell apart up there last time,” Hagy said. “I expect it to be another great baseball game in this tournament.”