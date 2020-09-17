GRAY — A big night from Daniel Boone’s big hitters led to a big win over Dobyns-Bennett on Thursday night.
The Lady Trailblazers kept their unblemished league mark intact with a 25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 25-20 victory that clinched at least a share of the Big 6 Conference volleyball title.
“We came out, played well and we knew what was at stake,” Boone coach Chelsea Baker said. “This kind of gives us a little bit of a cushion going into the last two conference games. We still made way too many errors, though. We had 28 errors and that’s too many against good teams.”
Riley Brandon led Boone with 13 kills, and Dannah Persinger tallied 10 kills and five blocks. Senior setter McKenna Dietz nearly racked up another triple-double, finishing with nine kills, 30 assists and 18 digs.
The Lady Trailblazers (13-3, 8-0) played scrappy defense all night, getting to hard-hit balls by the Lady Indians (9-4, 5-3) and keeping the points alive.
Boone sophomore libero Allie Davis — whose play has progressed all season — finished with 20 digs. Riley Brinn notched 11 digs and nine kills.
“Riley Brandon, I feel like, is getting better and better,” Baker noted. “She’s getting smarter and she can see the holes without someone having to tell her. That’s what makes her a good hitter.”
The Lady Indians, who were swept in the teams’ first meeting inside the Buck Van Huss Dome, fared much better and kept the match close, but the Lady Trailblazers’ offensive prowess proved too much in the end.
“We found our rhythm in the fourth game and we came back, but what it really came down to was them running a quick offense,” D-B coach Patricia Dygert said. “We’re smarter now and we know how to react to what is happening.
“I still think we’re fighters, but it just took us until that third set to find that rhythm.”
Senior outside hitter Zoie Larkins notched 14 kills and 16 digs and Meg Maynor tallied 10 kills for the Lady Indians. Inari Phillips and Whitley Maupin chipped in nine and eight kills.
Rachel Falin led the defense with 35 digs, Jessie Odle chalked up 15 digs and 25 assists, and Carly Wilson tallied 13 digs. Dakota Vaiese contributed 18 assists.
“(D-B) is a whole lot better than they were the last time we played,” Baker said. “They’re faster, smarter, quicker, and they played well.”