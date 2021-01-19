GRAY — The fourth quarter belonged to Daniel Boone.
In a game of big momentum swings, the Trailblazers finished strong to take a 73-60 Big 7 Conference boys basketball win over Volunteer on Tuesday night at Bobby Snyder Gym.
The Trailblazers (8-8, 1-5) also had balance.
Caleb Head led four players in double figures with 15 points. He also had team highs with six rebounds and seven assists. Overall, Boone shared the ball to the tune of 20 assists, four of them by Jackson Jenkins.
“I thought we got great spacing in the zone,” Boone coach Chris Brown said. “I thought we moved it well against Crockett the other night, but we didn’t shoot well. Obviously tonight, the ball was going in the basket. In terms of being unselfish and making the right reads, I like what I saw.”
So did the beneficiaries of the passes.
Breiydon Gilliam and Landon Carrico scored 12 points apiece, and Lucas Jenkins ended with 10. Julian Story came off the bench to score eight.
Up 18-16 at the end of one quarter, the Trailblazers extended the lead in the second quarter. Jenkins hit a pair of key 3-point shots, Phillip Page added another and Boone took a 41-31 lead into the half.
The ’Blazers scored 12 unanswered points from the end of the first half through the start of the second. However, the Falcons responded with their own 15-0 run to pull within one before Boone scored the next four to lead 53-48 heading into the final period.
Volunteer (8-8, 2-5) trailed by six with two minutes to go, but Boone scored the game’s final seven points.
Garrison Barrett had a game-high 24 points to lead the Falcons. Bradin Minton and Jon Wes Lovelace finished with seven apiece.
Lady Falcons hold on
Leading by four early in the third quarter, the Lady Falcons (10-10, 3-5) scored 11 straight points and then held off a Boone rally for a 52-45 win.
Volunteer hit five shots behind the 3-point line in the decisive quarter to go ahead 44-31.The Lady Falcons trailed 20-18 at the half.
Kenady Knittel led the Lady Falcons with 21 points, including five treys.
“Kenady made some big shots, but before that, our sophomore Emily Wyatt hit a couple of big shots,” Volunteer coach Tyron Smith said. “The bench really won the game tonight. Having a good bench right now is going to lead us tournament time.
“Just another win in conference. We hit a wall last week, going 0-4. We looked like ourselves tonight.”
Boone (0-12, 0-7) trailed by 13 with 2:27 left pulled within four in the final minute. Breaking the press, Volunteer’s Audrey Evans hit a layup and ensuing free throw with eight seconds left for the game-clinching score. Evans finished with 12 points.
Kyleigh Bacon had a team-high nine points for Boone. McKenna Dietz grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out six assists.