ROGERSVILLE — It seemed unlikely that the Daniel Boone boys basketball team could go scoreless in the first quarter of its District 1-AAA tournament game at Cherokee, yet still come back to win by nine points.
Maybe just as unlikely was the scenario that the Daniel Boone girls, who had won just one game all season, would prevail by double digits.
Yet, both happened in Tuesday's opening round of the District 1-AAA playoffs. Both squads will face David Crockett in the next round Wednesday.
Led by Breyidon Gilliam with 17 points, the Trailblazers (10-13) rallied from the slow start to take a 48-39 victory. Boone coach Chris Brown saw his team battle back from the scoreless first quarter to pull even 16-16 at the half.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever been part of a game where we don’t score in the first quarter,” Brown said. “Obviously, we were a little tight early with it a win-or-go-home game. I told them to settle down. It would have been easy for the boys to panic in this kind of game, especially on the road and we’re not hitting shots.
“(Lucas) Jenkins came in and hit a couple of big threes. Then, we started getting the ball in the paint. Breiydon did a good job getting to the free-throw line and then Caleb (Head) started to get going.”
Julian Story totaled 10 points in the Boone win. Head had nine points and four assists, while Jenkins finished with eight points.
But it was sweetest for Gilliam, a transfer from Cherokee, who had 11 rebounds and three steals against his old team. Playing on a floor he was familiar with, Gilliam remained confident even with the early drought.
“We weren’t hitting shots in the first quarter, but we knew if we kept shooting, eventually they would fall,” Gilliam said. “They started to fall in the second quarter. Even when we weren’t hitting shots, I knew I had to do some other things to help the team.”
Junior guard Carter Metz led the Chiefs (4-14) with 21 points. Jacob Sattler added a dozen as Cherokee stayed in contention with a deliberate game plan.
“We got the tempo the way we wanted and got the shots we wanted,” Cherokee coach Trey Fields said. “We just couldn’t make them. There was a stretch where it was like 30-29 and we could not score. They hit a couple of run-outs, hit a couple of good, open looks and got a couple of steals. We never could battle back and get the tempo.
“But, I give credit to our seniors. They battled, competed and you can’t ask for anything more. Carter, he’s a junior, but he makes everyone around him better.”
GIRLS
Daniel Boone 54, Cherokee 41
Coming into the tournament with just one win, the Lady ’Blazers (2-18) dominated the action on the Lady Chiefs’ home floor.
Boone led 28-15 at the half and 45-23 at the end of three quarters. Makayla Gourley led the offense with 12 points, while Camryn Sarvis and McKenna Dietz each scored nine. With unselfish play, Dietz and Kyleigh Bacon each had six assists.
MacI Masters led the Lady ’Blazers with six rebounds, followed by Sarvis with five.
“Our defensive pressure really got us going and we had a good night shooting the ball,” Boone coach Beau Hauldren said. “We did a really good job in the half-court, especially playing man-to-man. But, you make shots and you’re going to win ball games.”
Hauldren added that Boone had worked on its offense against Cherokee’s zone, not getting trapped in the corners like they did earlier in the year. As a result, the guards were able to finish high on their cuts and find openings in the defense.
“We got better throughout the year against the zone and everything looks better when you make shots,” Hauldren said.
It didn’t look as good for Cherokee (6-12) as head coach Jason Lawson lamented how they struggled to hit baskets.
Macy McDavid paced the Lady Chiefs with 11 points and Samantha Tilson was the next high scorer with seven. But Boone’s 1-2-2, three-quarter court trap as well as the half-court, man-to-man caused problems.
“We’ve struggled from the field the last two weeks,” Lawson said. “Every time we thought we might give ourselves a chance, we couldn’t get the shots to fall. Boone did a good job. They came out in that 1-2-2 and for some reason that really seemed to shake us up. It changed the pace and we didn’t execute very well.”